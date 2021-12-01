Support proposal from county redistricting commission | READER COMMENTARY

Was the Harford County Redistricting Commission appointed by the County Council a farce? I was excited and proud to see a bipartisan group appointed. Republicans and Democrats working together! How exciting!
Ten years ago, Democrats were not even at the table. But this time the commission was diverse, Republican mayors worked with Democratic City Council members and came up with a map bringing together communities of interest, with smooth continuous lines around the districts. This map was supported by a unanimous collation of Democratic, Republican and independent mayors and City Council members from all three municipalities, along with hundreds of citizens who spoke and wrote in support of it. Not one of the incumbents running for reelection will be forced to run against each other. They can run and represent folks in their own communities.
Yet the Harford County Council has rejected this map and in turn submitted its own. Havre de Grace is broken into three districts; the voters along the Route 40 corridor are again marginalized. Another example of elected officials choosing their voters instead of the voters choosing their officials. Are the members of the council really so afraid they can’t win in their own communities?
I urge all Harford County citizens to support the proposal submitted by the Harford County Redistricting Commission. Please contact your County Council member and ask them to vote against Bill No. 21-025 and enact the redistricting commission’s recommended map. There will also be a public hearing on Dec. 7 where citizens can speak. We deserve the opportunity to elect representatives from our own communities.
Paula Casagrande, Havre de Grace, MD