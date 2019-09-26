The woman who received mercy [Commentary]

This time it was different because I was driven by my addiction. The stakes where much higher. My son’s father was arrested yet again for drug charges. A year later my family was able to obtain an emergency petition to the Elkton Psychiatric Floor. I spent the next few days there in withdrawal. I didn’t listen to any doctor, nurse or caseworker. My focus was on trying to figure out what I could say or do to be discharged so that I could continue my use. Eventually a Peer Recovery Specialist came to speak with me. She simply disclosed that she was an addict and that she wanted to help me. I accepted her help. Both my family and my treatment team left me with one decision: custody of my then 2-year-old son or treatment. After a lot of persuasion from many different people, I agreed to go to treatment. I went into treatment for 30 days. Then I went to a halfway house for the next 10 months. My journey through recovery has been far from easy, but it is so worth it.