‘Lucid Intervals’: There is a path forward [Commentary]

A day came where my dear mother called me up and called me out. After seeing her probably three times in as many years, I found that her love for her son had never wavered. Days later, I was loaded into the back of my father’s truck and transported to the place that separated me from my old lifestyle forever. Leaving in the middle of the day, I left without saying a word to anyone, to include my then-girlfriend. After a sleepless, delirious night on my fathers’ couch (where I heard him cry out loud for the first time in my life), I was taken to an inpatient treatment center far from home. What I encountered there were other patients and staff all too willing to help me however they could, and make me feel welcome. I found that for the first time I was surrounded by people that were very much like me and that I did not feel alone.