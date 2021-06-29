Councilman Robert Wagner: Too many flaws with Harford schools’ balancing enrollment plans | COMMENTARY

I can offer my thoughts and make them known to you; Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent; and to members of the Harford County Public Schools Board of Education in an effort to bring them the concerns. The law makes clear that the Board of Education is not under the County Council’s purview and direction, nor for us to dictate anything to them. The Council approves and can add to the education budget. Unfortunately, that is as far reaching as we are permitted. As many families in my district are going to be potentially adversely affected by the initial flawed thoughts being offered, I will overstep our “normal” perspective of recognizing the autonomy of our school system.