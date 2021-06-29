Councilman Robert Wagner: Too many flaws with Harford schools’ balancing enrollment plans | COMMENTARY

I am responding to your inquiries and your concerns relating to the current redistricting proposals being worked on and assembled by the Board of Education and those directly involved.
I can offer my thoughts and make them known to you; Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent; and to members of the Harford County Public Schools Board of Education in an effort to bring them the concerns. The law makes clear that the Board of Education is not under the County Council’s purview and direction, nor for us to dictate anything to them. The Council approves and can add to the education budget. Unfortunately, that is as far reaching as we are permitted. As many families in my district are going to be potentially adversely affected by the initial flawed thoughts being offered, I will overstep our “normal” perspective of recognizing the autonomy of our school system.
I believe the entire process for the current redistricting, or as the Board of Education likes to refer to as a “Balancing Enrollment Project,” is terribly flawed from the onset. The numbers being used for this project are outdated (2015). No considerations are being offered, post-COVID, of those families that may elect to place their children in a private learning environment in the upcoming year(s).
When selecting a consultant for this “balancing task,” I would not advocate selecting from the West Coast. But, nonetheless, the selection was made and yes, FLO Analytics is from the West Coast.
Harford County is unique in many ways. Most important to Harford County’s character is our sense of community. I have yet to see or hear of a potential plan that strives to preserve community. Overwhelmingly, the potential plans strive to divide and have little regard to community and areas that have commonalities.
I know that the state does not recognize the potential for future housing or students. This fact alone always proves to have a negative impact in the short term after a redistricting is complete.
We have received a lot of email and letters voicing very worthy concerns. Of course, my primary concern is that which is most familiar to me, the shifting and balancing proposals as they relate to my District E.
Rather than continuing the course the Board and redistricting committee is currently on, I think they would serve our children and families better by re-evaluating their direction and the information provided them by FLO Analytics.
After the past 16 months of education being disrupted by the pandemic, the overall health and welfare of our students must be paramount. That being said, if redistricting is eminent, the plan needs to be acceptable to all and needs to be correct upon submittal.
Presently, I believe there are too many flaws in the potential plans.
ROBERT S. WAGNER
The author is a Republican County Councilman represents the Churchville, Aberdeen and Fountain Green areas in District E.