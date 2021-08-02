Harford health policy analyst: There’s no such thing as a healthy way to tan | COMMENTARY

An estimated one in five Americans will get skin cancer in their lifetime and it’s the most common form of cancer in the United States, regardless of age, gender or race.
While some risk factors cannot be controlled, there are simple steps people can take to reduce their risk of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays such as sunscreen use, wearing protective clothing and seeking shade when outdoors. Despite this, the National Cancer Institute reported that 33.7% of adults use sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher, 38.4% use protective clothing and 39.1% seek shade when outside (2015).
Even if you do not burn, there isn’t a healthy way to tan. If your skin changes color, the skin cells are actually getting damaged. This is true for either tanning from the sun or tanning from indoor tanning devices and can lead to skin cancer and premature aging.
If you do go outside, even on cloudy days, or if you will be sitting next to a window where UV rays can get through, sunscreen is absolutely necessary.
When shopping for sunscreen, it is important to look for broad-spectrum which protects against UVA (aging rays) and UVB (burning rays). It is also important to use at least 30 SPF, which filters 97% of the sun’s UVB rays. Lastly, using water-resistant or very water-resistant sunscreen helps with durability from sweat or water from the pool or beach.
Other sun safety measures that limit exposure to harmful UV rays include staying in the shade, covering as much skin as possible, wearing sunglasses and a wide-brim hat, and avoiding being outside when the UV rays are the strongest, which is around 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
While simply not going outside or not using tanning beds could reduce your risk significantly, it is not realistic to avoid the outdoors altogether. Going outside still offers significant health benefits, such as engaging in physical activity and reducing stress. The key takeaway is to take steps to limit exposure to UV rays while you work and play outside and to protect your skin.
Remember, there is no such thing as a healthy tan.
Christina Claypool is a health policy analyst for the Harford County Health Department.