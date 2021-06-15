Editorial: Make an appointment to give blood as nation faces an ‘urgent’ shortage, Red Cross says | COMMENTARY

Next month, the Bel Air United Methodist Church has a drive from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 12; Bel Air Church of the Nazarene has one from 2 to 7:30 p.m. July 19; the Town of Bel Air will have a community blood drives at the Armory from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21 and July 27 , and the American Legion Post 39 will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. July 23.