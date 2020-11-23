The year 2020 has shown public health work is more important than ever, but it’s more than COVID-19 response | COMMENTARY

On my very first day on the job, the city’s dietitian and I hopped out of the vehicle and we started setting up the treats (they were nectarines and sugar snap peas), when we started to get confusing looks by the children. “What’s that?” A little boy asked me with an exciting look in his eyes. I answered, “That’s a nectarine!” He responded, “I never had one.” I proceeded to give the child his nectarine and sugar snap peas and you could instantly see the happiness on his face once he took his first bite. Shocked that the child never had a nectarine before, I understood the importance of this little program and the education that we provided these individuals each day. This program motivated me to dedicate my life to serving communities and improving population health.