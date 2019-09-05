‘Chronic relapser' comes full circle [Commentary]

In the recovery community today, a lot of what I hear is: “When I was young, I felt as though I didn’t belong; I felt an emptiness inside — a longing to fit in.” I can say with certainly that I’m not very sure this was true for me. Growing up is strange. At one point or another, we all felt weird and out of place. I’m not entirely convinced that when I took my first drink around age 11, that I had enough of a grasp on the world and how I relate to it to come to the conclusion that I felt like an outsider. What I am convinced of, however, is that I’m not quite sure others around me reacted to it the same way I did.