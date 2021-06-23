Setting a healthy example for men’s health in Harford County | COMMENTARY

June is Men’s Health Month, and it is more than just about the men. Each person’s health involves their whole family, so Men’s Health Month is also about partners, spouses, children, brothers, sisters, parents and co-workers. When men take care of themselves, it sets an example for others to take care of themselves.
Prevention is key. However, some diseases cannot be prevented, but can be detected earlier making them more treatable. Let’s start with some facts about men’s health:
- Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, accounting for about a quarter of male deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Suicide rates are more than 3 times higher in men than women, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says.
- Out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the CDC.
Sometimes heart disease-related deaths occur even when there are no warning symptoms, but there are risk factors that can be discussed with a doctor. For example, hypertension (high blood pressure) is a common risk factor for heart disease and presents no symptoms most of the time. Blood pressure is something that can easily be checked at a doctor’s office and likely will be one of the first things that is checked with when you see a primary care physician. Other risk factors include smoking, high cholesterol and a family history.
Risk factors for suicide include loneliness, social isolation, substance use and depression. We all play a role in looking out for each other and reaching out to people we care about who might be in need of connection, encouragement and help. It is important to understand the signs of depression and reach out for help because depression is treatable and treatment saves lives. The number for the Klein Family Harford Crisis Center is 1-800-NEXT STEP.
Across a man’s life course the risks of different types of cancer changes. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer for men between 20 and 40. After 50, every man should have screening for colon cancer. Prostate cancer rates peak after 65 and melanoma risk keeps rising into a man’s 80s. It is important to talk to a doctor about which cancer screens are right for you and ways to prevent cancer.
While screening tests won’t prevent cancer, they can detect cancer early, which is when cancer is most treatable. Scientifically proven ways to prevent cancer include eating more fresh fruit and vegetables (especially broccoli sprouts), maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding sunburns and avoiding tobacco.
These are just a few examples of ways that men can take control of their health. The key takeaway is for men to talk to their doctor, eat healthy, exercise and make prevention a priority.
Latest The Aegis Opinion
Christina Claypool is a health policy analyst at the Harford County Health Department.