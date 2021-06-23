Setting a healthy example for men’s health in Harford County | COMMENTARY

Sometimes heart disease-related deaths occur even when there are no warning symptoms, but there are risk factors that can be discussed with a doctor. For example, hypertension (high blood pressure) is a common risk factor for heart disease and presents no symptoms most of the time. Blood pressure is something that can easily be checked at a doctor’s office and likely will be one of the first things that is checked with when you see a primary care physician. Other risk factors include smoking, high cholesterol and a family history.