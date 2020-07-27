An alternate plan for Harford school reopening, with more, but not all, students in the classroom | COMMENTARY

It is vitally important to consider the irreparable damage and crucial time lost for the students with Individualized Education Programs (IEP), most notably our special needs students, many of whom have already suffered significant developmental regression in the spring and summer. A virtual learning environment, especially for our special needs students, is essentially useless and will negatively impact these children for the rest of their lives. Special needs children will face a significant regression in mental and social development, if they’re not able to get the face-to-face interaction that is required by the IEPs. In full disclosure: I am not only advocating for the more than 5,000 students with IEPs in Harford County Public Schools, but I am also the father of a special-needs child and the husband of a mother trying to figure out how we are going to help our son through this.