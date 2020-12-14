Sen. Cassilly: Maryland’s Kirwan education reform is a political power play | COMMENTARY

Education reformers asked the General Assembly for the flexibility and funding to recruit and empower the best teachers we can produce. Sadly, what they will get from Kirwan is a new master — the AIB — micromanaging education at unprecedented levels, controlling every turn of every marker on every white board throughout our state. All the while avoiding direct accountability to the voters for the intended forced implementation of a progressive agenda that already does so much harm to public education. Unfortunately, that is how union-dominated Annapolis pretends to unleash creative power — smother it in a bureaucratic burrito.