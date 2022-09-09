Establish a Veterans Treatment Court in Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

I am part of a group hoping to establish a Veterans Treatment Court in Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Calvert, Frederick, Garrett, St .Mary’s and Washington counties. We are looking to expand this initiative into Northern Maryland, encompassing Harford and Cecil counties.

The proposed Veterans Treatment Court would provide treatment for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury; accountability for infractions not rising above the level of misdemeanors; and mentoring to former military service members, while helping those veterans to reintegrate into society and connecting those veterans who are involved with the justice system with the benefits they have earned.

Our mission statement, “The Veterans Court Movement is serving those who served,” is our focus. We are now looking to expand this effort further into Northern Maryland. Our effort in Carroll County yielded written letters of support from the American Bar Association, American Legion, American Red Cross Central Maryland Chapter, Maryland Gold Star Mothers, Chesapeake Maryland Blue Star Mothers, Fleet Reserve Association, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Association, Justice for Vets, Department of Maryland Marine Corps League, Maryland State Bar Association, Service Coordination Inc., United Way of Central Maryland, and the Warrior Canine Connection.

In addition, we received individual supporting letters and statements of support from Wesley Adams, former prosecutor and founder of Anne Arundel Veterans Treatment Court, and David Shulkin, ninth secretary of Veterans Affairs, among others.

Policyvets.org offered a podcast on the issue and interviewed Administrative Judge Halee Weinstein from the Baltimore City District Court, who presided over the Veterans Treatment Court in this venue. (Editor’s note: Weinstein retired from the bench in August.) That interview was carried in many of the military social media and newsletters. You may listen to that interview at www.buzzsprout.com/1746671/10305989 or visit Policyvets.org and look for the podcast in Season 2, Podcast No. 13, March 25, 2022, entitled, “Veteran Treatment Courts and Their Impact.”

There are currently four Veterans Courts in Maryland: Baltimore City, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, and the Lower Eastern Shore (Dorchester County) District Courts. There is no such judicial venue in Northern Maryland. As of January 2021, veterans justice outreach specialists report serving in 623 Veterans Treatment Courts and other veteran-focused court programs across the U.S. The number of these courts has grown significantly since June 2016, when VJO specialists reported serving in 461 courts.

At this juncture, we would like to start public discussion about establishing a Harford County Veterans Treatment Court and we are eliciting local letters of support from veterans, veterans service organizations, related entities and concerned citizens. If you would care to offer a letter of support, you may email your letter to: Hunter10611@gmail.com.

Help us help our veterans. This is a very timely issue. In reality, what entity would not offer deference to a veteran who served our great nation?

Thank you in advance and we look forward to working toward the establishment of this judicial venue for those who we serve that served our great nation.

Josh Marks

Independent Veteran Advocate

Mount Airy