Wini Roche for County Council president | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing this letter in support of Wini Roche for president of the Harford County Council.

In this polarized political climate, Wini will always put the needs of the citizens first. She is a Democrat but has the backing of both Republicans and Democrats in the political arena, including the mayor of Havre de Grace, Bill Martin. Mayor Martin has acknowledged publicly that Wini is a hard worker who has had a positive influence on both the City of Havre de Grace, and the county. He is backing her in the upcoming election, believing she will work for all communities in a bipartisan manner.

I have known Wini for 20 years, and I believe with all my heart that she is the right person to lead the County Council and move us in a positive direction.

Wini has positively impacted the City of Havre de Grace as the director of tourism. It was Wini who facilitated the beginning of First Fridays 19 years ago, encouraging collaboration between local government and local businesses. First Fridays have become a destination in and of themselves, contributing to the success of business owners and the revitalization of the downtown.

It was also Wini who positioned Havre de Grace as a major wedding destination. The city has benefited from her fiscally responsible and forward-thinking ideas.

Havre de Grace was just the beginning for her, however. Wini has worked successfully in Harford County’s Office of Economic Development, and as a lobbyist and consultant for the Maryland Tourism Coalition. It was Wini who launched Visit Harford!, a program that encourages tourism and pays for itself through a lodging tax paid by visitors to the county.

As if all these accomplishments weren’t enough, Wini has recently founded a nonprofit foundation called the We Coalition of Maryland, Inc. Her foundation has directly assisted more than 115 local women and families find housing and services in the past two years. She cares about her community, and the people in it. I am proud to support her for County Council president.

Vicki Stephens

Havre de Grace