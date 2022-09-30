Having informed conversations in Harford County about substance use disorders | READER COMMENTARY

I write to express my gratitude for The Aegis’s informative and sustained coverage of the opioid and other drug epidemics affecting Harford County, Maryland statewide, and beyond.

Jason Fontelieu’s article, “Harford County to Celebrate Recovery Month in September,” is noteworthy. His reporting provides an upbeat description of various open-to-the-public activities, highlighting that recovery from substance use disorder (drug addiction) is possible and extends well beyond any 30-day treatment or other short-term support initiatives.

From my perch, having lived and worked in Harford County for three decades, it’s encouraging to see that community, faith-based, law enforcement, health care and other leaders now understand that substance use disorder is a real, chronic, relapsing brain disease, not the result of poor character or low morals.

We also have learned that the drug problem is widespread. It affects people and families from all neighborhoods, income and education levels, race, gender and age.

So, in addition to participating in Recovery Month celebrations, what else can we as a community do to reduce the number of tragedies and lost lives?

Let me suggest we start by addressing – hopefully eliminating – the stigma around substance use disorder. An insightful way is to speak with people who are in recovery, hearing their stories. How did they start using? A worksite or athletic injury? Exposed by a family member or other adult? Peer pressure? of curiosity because their friends use? To feel good? To reduce depression?

Associating a person’s life circumstances with their substance use disorder is a more effective way to understand and start the healing and recovery processes.

In Harford County, I believe we’ve been very fortunate to have the informed, humane leadership of County Executive Glassman and Governor Larry Hogan. I hope their successors build on and expand their efforts.

Don Mathis

Havre de Grace

Don Mathis is a certified peer recovery specialist with Voices of Hope, a nonprofit recovery organization in Harford and Cecil Counties, and a board member at Addiction Connections Resource in Fallston.