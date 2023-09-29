County executive clarifies stance on proposed warehouse legislation | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Aegis reported on Sept. 1 that I proposed legislation that would authorize construction of warehouses of up to 1 million square feet on the Perryman Peninsula (”Perryman residents express frustrations with warehouse legislation at town hall meeting”). That same information was repeated in your editorial cartoon on Sept. 13.

To be clear, on or about May 4, I forwarded to the County Council proposed legislation that would have prohibited new construction of warehouse structures over 200,000 square feet on the Perryman Peninsula. The County Council failed to adopt that legislation prior to the expiration of the scheduled termination of the moratorium that was in place at my request restricting new warehouse construction. The council did, however, approve an extension of the warehouse moratorium and on Aug. 31, I forwarded to the council proposed legislation limiting warehouses on the Perryman Peninsula to no more than 250,000 square feet.

I never sent to the council any legislation proposing warehouses of a million square feet. I did send to the council on Aug. 14 a memorandum in which I outlined the positions that had been taken by various council members as of that date. In that memorandum I offered that, throughout the summer months, my administration had been in discussion with council members for the purpose of moving council members toward agreement on final warehouse legislation before the pending expiration of the moratorium on new warehouse construction. In that memorandum, I pointed out that in discussions with council members some members were considering permitting warehouse sizes up to 250,000 square feet and others were considering warehouses up to 1 million square feet. The memorandum was not submitted as proposed legislation.

My administration is supportive of our business community, growing our economy, and job creation. On balance, however, we are also the first Harford administration in memory to stop work and levy fines on developers who allow muddy runoff to enter our streams and the Chesapeake Bay or fail to adhere to laws limiting deforestation and we are aggressively pursuing open space and farm preservation opportunities.

Harford can pursue and is now pursuing policies that support a strong economy and protect our quality of life and the environment. No party or ideology has a lock on smart policy. That belongs to the alert, thinking citizens who follow the issues and support leaders with whom they agree.

Bob Cassilly

Harford County Executive

County sheriff says he is not ‘upset’ but ‘disappointed’ by county executive’s actions regarding training facility

As I read the letter to the editor in Wednesday’s edition of The Aegis (”Our Harford public officials need to communicate, not smear each other,” Sept. 27), I was struck by the unfortunate political spin obviously behind the hand of the writer. Instead of completely calling out every incorrect assertion in the letter, I want to limit my focus to one critical topic — the writer’s confident statement that “Sheriff Gahler is upset about a training facility he was unable to procure budget money for.” The fact of the matter is that I am not “upset,” but rather disappointed.

Disappointed that the funding for this vital public safety project had indeed been “procured,” having been added to the capital budget by former County Executive Barry Glassman, then approved by the County Council, but was the target of defunding the police by County Executive Bob Cassilly.

I am disappointed that in the face of this defunding, the new County Council, having reviewed the previously approved and funded project, passed a unanimous resolution directing Bob Cassilly to move forward immediately. I am disappointed that five months after the resolution, those funds sit there waiting to be used on the approved project. I am disappointed that the county is throwing away more than $1 million of our taxpayer dollars already spent on the needed project.

I am disappointed in having a county executive who refuses to engage in open, honest and civil conversation on public safety. And lastly, I am disappointed that our citizens are the ones who will pay the price for these defunding actions by the county executive.

I do not think the writer of the letter had any intention of making false assertions and it is likely he is relying on information from people who are a bit challenged on just being honest. I fully agree with the writer’s desire to see improved relationships in our county, but I will state factually, this is not just a difference in opinions. After 40 years in law enforcement where I have held everyone to the same standard on honesty and integrity, one does not escape being expected to live up to such standards simply because he won an election.

Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler