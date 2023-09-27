Our Harford public officials need to communicate, not smear each other | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

So, what exactly is going on with this back and forth about public data servers and political hit jobs?

As citizens of Harford County, as adults who have to commit to decisions every day, as voters who help to decide who will serve the county needs, it is you who must determine where the hogwash is coming from.

We elected Alison Healey as our Harford County state’s attorney and Aaron Penman as a councilman, as well as keeping Jeff Gahler as the county sheriff. Yet, we also saw Barry Glassman leave office after a flourishing two terms as county executive due to a term-limit clause. Ultimately, voters elected Bob Cassilly as county executive. Hooray for the citizens, now what is the problem?

It seems Cassilly has butted up against a stronghold of opinion flouted by those who didn’t get elected and those who got elected but wanted someone other than Cassilly to lead them. Schoolyard politics, lunchroom food fights and pitiful allegations define the attacks we have seen recently.

Sheriff Gahler is upset about a training facility he was unable to procure budget money for; Penman is upset because of no other reason than he is a councilman for Gahler first and foremost; and Healey, well, one can imagine where she takes her orders from.

When Bob Cassilly got elected, many were surprised that Glassman’s protégé, Billy Boniface, wasn’t. Happens often these days that incumbents or their children face the axe as people look for change. That’s the good side of change.

Cassilly ran on honesty, transparency, fiscal responsibility and all those things that many politicians say to get elected. How’s he doing? Your call, people. But, seems to me he’s taken a conservative and studied approach to budget matters. Anyone running a home budget understands that conservative and studied pays the bills. Gut-checking the Harford County Public School System and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is part of that fiscal responsibility.

If I’m correct, Cassilly did not say he would deny the precinct and training facility Sheriff Gahler won approval for under the Glassman administration. Perhaps a Boniface victory would have sealed the deal. As it stood, Cassilly wanted to look closer at the spending of the county budget before moving forward. That included budgets for the Harford County Public Schools as well as the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Gahler should be encouraged to work with Cassilly for a number of reasons, most notably because the county executive holds the pursestrings. As state senator, Cassilly was praised by Gahler for his support for the blue. These days, Gahler is upset with cuts to his office and describes train wrecks and messes that Cassilly has made with the budget. Sour grapes is all I can think of.

Still, Sheriff Gahler didn’t just ride into town. He worked hard to get where he’s at and has been at it quite a number of years. Most notably, Gahler spent 28 years with the Maryland State Police, which is a remarkable achievement.

With all that Gahler carries on his shoulders these days, the experience serves him well. Agree or disagree with his policies, respect for the person and the position is paramount. Nonetheless, he is an arm of the county and was elected to flex his muscle at what he’s good at, not the public tirades we’ve become accustomed to.

Harford County Public Schools are an entirely different empire, and yes, empire is the right word. Separating true educators from management, the conglomerate of education administrations are bloated with layer upon layer of bureaucracy in a feeding frenzy of crafted agendas. The educators would love to focus on what’s good for the children, best practices to achieve results, and instilling success in each and every student. Management, however, is another story.

The superintendent of schools and top management in both county and state positions likely believe in what true educators believe in. Yet, as management, per se, these leaders must operate as a business. When cuts happen, they bemoan the fate of the teachers without having proper resources while ensuring they get to attend a conference with all expenses paid.

Along with the county Board of Education and the State Department of Education, the county executive has a hand in the HCPS overall budget. As part of his approach to achieving fiscally responsible spending, Cassilly reviewed the budget and proposed $19.5 million less in 2024 than they received from the county government last year, which is $39 million less than they hoped to get.

Right or wrong, Cassilly emphasized the school system would be receiving $22.1 million more from state and county taxpayers, and that there was a huge amount of unspent funds from prior years. Whatever his rationale, it was his to make. COVID relief money, spent honestly or not at all levels of government, is running out and our economy isn’t exactly a picture of health. Given that reality, I’d say let the guy who got elected to the job of managing the welfare and resources of the county do his job.

So, back to the problem. Yes, a wider net has been cast by angling the Harford County state’s attorney into the fray with her recent public announcement that the county executive was not playing fairly. Prior to her news conference, Penman again presented himself as a victim and appealed to emotions when he said in a news release that Cassilly’s actions were “an ugly stain on our local government.” The only ugly stain are the antics that all of these “victims” of Cassilly are putting forth.

Councilman Penman, a sergeant in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, works for Gahler; his Deputy Sheriff’s Union endorsed and participated in fundraisers for Harford County State’s Attorney Healey, and word is that Gahler wants to become county executive. These public tirades are crafted agendas by political opponents who would rather spit on the sidewalk than sweep the streets.

Don’t get me wrong. Sheriff Gahler is correct in declaring a need for a new facility. Law enforcement is an ever-critical part of public safety, and we should be giving our sheriff all the resources he needs to do his job. However, Sheriff Gahler and County Executive Cassilly should work together to iron out the resources available.

Trading swipes, bellyaching online, and maneuvering injustices to lay at someone else’s feet in a public forum are sophomoric traits that do nothing but parade incompetence. Sit down at the table with your opponents and figure out a professional way to do the job you were elected to do.

Whether you like Cassilly or not, have different opinions than his, or are simply dissatisfied with what he’s doing, respect for the office and for the person must be honored. Lobbying the public for your crafted agendas and effectively maligning the person at the top sounds eerily familiar to sleazy politics as normal. I, for one, didn’t vote for this. Your vote, people.

Patrick M. Wallis

Bel Air