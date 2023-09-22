Moms for Liberty should be called ‘Moms for Captivity’ because of their censorship efforts | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I write this after I read the excellent Letter to the Editor published on Sept. 15, titled “Harford Board of Education and County Council relationships with extremist groups creates unsafe environment.” Moms for Liberty is an ironic name for a group that should be called Moms for Captivity.

Their ethos: Books by authors deemed unfit for consumption by Moms for Liberty will not be signed out from school libraries and read by anybody. That’s because they want their brand of purity and morality imposed on the rest of the world.

They interlope in Board of Education and County Council meetings to make their stifling censorship message official. They snow authorities with their clever manipulations, and they mix state and church freely to sow hate and division.

They don’t care that we are a multireligious, multicultural and multiethnic nation of people from all over the world. They have a myopic vision of America as a Christian nation — their literal version of Christianity, minus the tolerance and acceptance of people from all walks of life that Jesus exemplified.

They want to shield children, exposed to social media prurience through smartphones and tablets, from books about LGBTQ people. They want nothing in print that describes sex explicitly on school library shelves.

They want nothing about slavery, the Middle Passage or Jim Crow described in books so white students will not feel shame or guilt or love their country less. They do not seem to care how Black students will feel if they’re left out of American history books or how they will feel if the travails of their ancestors are whitewashed and minimized to avoid the presumed discomfiture of white students.

In a very tribal sense they are protective of their own in their approach to American history, where they want to emphasize past glories while leaving out the mistakes and the tragedies. They want nothing muddy, everything chaste; nothing crooked, everything straight. They want not only their children but all children strait-laced, and all authors who write about the real world in straitjackets and debased.

They stand up at school board meetings and read aloud what they call repugnant passages from books they want censored so everyone will hear what they object to. I guess there is no better way to ban prurience than by reciting it out of context, minus the author’s intent, the students’ input and the input of the teachers who teach that content — their sensibilities and sensitivity to the subject matter within the classroom, the conversations evoked and the interactions that ensue among the students when such content is discussed.

Those relevant matters are ignored by Moms for Liberty to achieve the singular, political, conservative agenda of warring with the “degeneracy” of liberalism in schools. These “Moms for Captivity” are well funded by parochial and charter school lobbyists, the false prophets of purity, who haven’t even read fully the books they want to ban. Moms for Liberty are their officious emissaries.

What next? After all the bawdy balladeers and writers are successfully banned from school libraries, will Moms for Liberty target anatomy books for their explicit drawings of male and female reproductive organs, Shakespeare for cross-dressing Rosalind as Ganymede in “As You Like It,” and buxom nudes from the Greco-Roman period and the Renaissance displayed in our museums, in portraits and sculptures, as unfit for public consumption?

Their puritanical march on books by “Bacchanalians” must end soon or students will have no worthy books to borrow from school or public libraries.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air

Students sitting three to a seat on school bus

I am glad that Harford County has apparently not experienced a shortage of school bus drivers. However, I would like an explanation of why the Patterson Mill Middle School students who live in Laurel Valley must sit three to a seat. The bus seats are not designed to hold three passengers. There are no seat belts so having three middle school students to a seat poses a safety issue. Is this the only bus in the county crowding three students to a seat? Probably not.

MaryLee A. Stritch

Abingdon