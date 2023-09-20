Retired school librarian opposes Harford public schools’ book review committee | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I am a retired Baltimore County Public Schools educator. The last 14 years of my 37-plus years were spent as a media specialist/librarian. In that time, I only had two complaints from parents who wanted books removed from the shelf. One complaint was for Harry Potter and the other was for “And Tango Makes Three.” I fought to keep both on the shelves, and my principal supported me.

I am strongly opposed to the Harford County Public Schools’ School Library Materials Review Committee. The American Library Association provides reviews of books. Each school’s media specialist has access to those reviews and other resources. If even one child in the school can benefit from a certain title, it should be allowed on the shelf.

I also disagree that County Council members should be on any committee that promotes banning books. [Council members] Aaron Penman, Dion Guthrie and Jessica Boyle-Tsottles should not have the power to decide what constitutes “inappropriate materials” in school libraries.

I even question why parents need to be on such a committee. I believe the Harford County Public Schools catalog is online. Parents can access it and look through the books to determine what books they will allow their children to read. It is not necessary to restrict books from every child simply because of one’s own personal beliefs.

MaryLee A. Stritch

Abingdon