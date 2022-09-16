Glassman, County Council sell out Abingdon Woods while blocking a solar farm | READER COMMENTARY

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and every Harford County Council member, with the exception of Andre Johnson, paved the way for a developer to destroy Abingdon Woods, circumventing environmental laws protecting streams that feed the Bush River and Chesapeake Bay. Destroying this 330-acre ecosystem will result in the permanent degradation of the water quality of Otter Point Creek, the Bush River and the bay, accelerating the downward spiral of the blue crab, rockfish and oyster populations.

This same county government will not allow the owner of Fairview Farms to use his property to erect a solar facility. This land is currently agricultural in use, growing crops, so development of a solar facility requires no trees cut down, no wetland disturbance, no polluted runoff and no industrial traffic for neighbors to contend with. But the landowner’s attempt to provide clean, green energy is thwarted at every turn.

How does this make any sense? How is either of these decisions good for Harford County residents and the future of our county, state and planet?

Actions speak louder than words, folks! As we cast our ballots in the upcoming election, we must remember that Glassman and all but one of the council members have proven that their loyalty does not lie with the residents of Harford County, unless you happen to be a wealthy donor who can benefit from their skulduggery. Please do not reward this lack of integrity by reelecting Patrick Vincenti, Curtis Beulah and Tony Giangiordano to the Count Council, or electing Barry Glassman for state comptroller.

Teresa Sapia

Darlington

Supporting Direct Support Professionals Week

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region has nearly 250 unsung heroes. The social services organization for those with developmental disabilities has dedicated employees who work hard each day to help individuals reach incredible achievements.

While we celebrate Direct Support Professionals Week, September 11-17, I want to shed some light on our own Arc NCR employees.

A quick look at national data shows the impact direct support professionals have on our communities. Fifty-four million Americans, or one out of every five individuals, have a disability. Nationwide, approximately 1.4 million individuals rely on direct support professionals to live and work. Some live in Harford and Cecil counties. It means their quality of life is directly impacted by the services provided by the staff of Arc NCR.

The Arc NCR staff makes a significant difference in the lives of people with differing abilities by tailoring needed support to each individual’s needs. In some cases, direct support professionals prepare meals and help with medications. Sometimes, they help with the most intimate daily needs, including bathing. Direct support professionals also work closely with family members.

The Arc NCR’s direct support professionals are empathetic, respectful and enthusiastic about each task they do. I have witnessed the life-changing work accomplished by them and seen the impact it can have on the community.

The Arc NCR employees always say their job is much more rewarding than just a paycheck. If you would like to join our team of unsung heroes and find rewarding work that impacts the community, apply at https://arcncr.org/about-us/careers/

Shawn Kros

Chief Executive Officer

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region