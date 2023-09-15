Harford Board of Education and County Council relationships with extremist groups creates unsafe environment | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Over the past month, I have noticed an increased involvement of anti-government extremist groups in our County Council and Harford County Board of Education and those two entities’ willingness to work with them. This group is Moms For Liberty.

They hold very strong beliefs and fears that they want validated. Those strong fears of people and history they don’t understand, however, are not warranted and should not be validated.

There are a few things that may not seem related but are: First, Moms For Liberty members have been showing up to school board meetings and speaking about Harford County Public Schools family life curriculum, books that may or may not be in our school libraries, and essentially calling social emotional learning harmful.

Second, Moms For Liberty members from our Board of Education teamed with Harford County Council to form a book review committee – a committee that is composed of school board and County Council members. I am still unsure why the County Council is involved. If someone could kindly show me in the county charter where this is appropriate outside of [council member] Dion Gutherie’s involvement, and why Gutherie didn’t know about this committee, I would appreciate it.

It doesn’t appear an application to the committee was advertised to the entire Harford County population by either the Board of Education or the County Council. Also, some members of the council and school board weren’t even aware their members were conducting this committee until people in the community asked about it.

Third, a public schools social studies curriculum specialist reviewed and denied Moms For Liberty pocket constitutions last school year (2022-223) for multiple reasons: 1. The students already have multiple resources to access the constitution; 2. The advertisements on the front and back covers violate county school policy and educational mission; and 3. The educational sources are not vetted.

Despite multiple valid reasons for the denial of those pocket constitutions, the the chair of Moms For Liberty pressured the school board, which accepted them to be placed in our libraries this school year.

None of the branding, request for donations, or the part on the back that tells you to go to the resources tab on their site for more educational lessons have been covered or removed from the pocket constitutions.

Situated above the suggestion to use the National Constitution Center as a resource is the link for the American Bible Project, an organization that partners with The 917 Society to get constitutions and bibles in schools.

It is not lost on me and should not be lost on any of you that the Moms For Liberty group is showing up at meetings, and forming committees and groups behind everyone’s backs with both our Board of Education and County Council to ban books from our school libraries, but pretends to be innocent to the propaganda on those pocket constitutions.

I find the appearance of everyone being okay with the bible connection to the pocket constitution but not being okay with certain books depicting same-sex relationships or gender identities that aren’t to their religious liking to be loud in their bias and discrimination against certain groups of people. Frankly, this kind of placating and not denouncing discrimination means our students are at risk for greater harm.

Harford County Public Schools has to follow guidelines set by the Maryland State Department of Education. Not following this could cause a loss in funding, which is already a tenuous situation for our school system and would be even further detrimental to our students.

We have specialists who review books and curriculum, and they give their recommendations based on decades of current education and experience. But a few people who either don’t have any experience in education or have old information are held in higher regard than the experts.

[This] decision making shows that you are biased to certain people and groups (like hate groups); and also shows you neglect other groups like notoriously underrepresented groups like BBIPOC, LGBTQIA and disabled communities.

The relationship that is growing between the school system, Board of Education, County Council and Moms For Liberty is concerning not only for the education of all student, the safety of BBIPOC, LGBTQIA and disabled students, but also concerns over our county council and school system being open for multiple civil rights violations and litigation.

I also don’t want to see Harford County losing funding and being the center of another civil rights litigation like the one in 1957, when Harford County struggled to follow law and desegregate schools. That is still a part of our school system and Board of Education handbook because we are still recovering from the harms of several decades ago.

[I am] a person in the LGBTQIA community who is disabled. I have a disabled child who is a county public school student who has witnessed and reported racism, bigotry and bullying; my other child has reported witnessing sexual assault.

I am acutely aware of how my standing up and sharing who I am and my childrens’ experiences exposes us to greater harm, but I will not sit in silence while so many are being harmed by discrimination, racism, homophobia, xenophobia, ableism, religious discrimination and bigotry in our schools and in our county.

By being silent and working with hate groups, this is the kind of culture you all are creating. Just look around at the increase in hate group stickers and signs in our county. The unresponsiveness and the relationship with hate groups means people think it’s not only acceptable, but that those feelings are shared with community leaders.

I request public response and action from both the Harford County Council and Board of Education on how they are going to be handling these dangerous relationships with anti-government hate groups, and keeping our students and our community members safe from violence, discrimination and civil rights litigation.

Kristy Merryman

Jarrettsville

This letter was emailed to members of the Harford County Board of Education and County Council on Sept. 9.