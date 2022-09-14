Best-selling author brought inspiration to Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

Six hundred people were very fortunate to hear New York Times bestselling author Arthur C. Brooks speak at Harford Community College on Sept. 8. It was a sold-out event. A new coalition of prominent community members engaged Brooks to bring culture, wisdom, empathy and hope to our community.

Brooks spoke about the tenets in his book, “From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life.” He spoke for about an hour and took questions from the audience. His responses added even more substance to his words of encouragement and hope.

Advertisement

Many, but not all, of the audience members were people who would be soon looking for their “second curve,” that is, if they were to become aware of the possibility.

The seven key words of his book are those that I hope all 600 audience members will strive to life by. Use things. Love people. Worship the divine. If the 600 do this, then good will overcome. See www.arthurbrooks.com.

Advertisement

Thanks to the Strength Through Fellowship LLC organization formed by Brian Kelly, Bob Mumby and Howard McComas to bring Mr. Brooks to Harford County. We look forward to seeing more events such as this one that will lift and inspire people to make the best of their lives and of their community.

Allison McCord

Bel Air