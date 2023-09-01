Recent tragedies mark turning point in Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In light of the recent happenings in Harford County, and being disturbed and somewhat heartbroken about the unusual turn of events, I submit this poem to mark the county’s turning point.

There’s always a before and after to murder, mass murder or a lone murder, in any community. Somehow, the cozy sense of peace and security we had in this place, gifted by nature, seems shattered.

In the event of the mass murder, we are reassured by authorities that it is a one-off. I am sure it is, yet it feels eerie that four people within the county are dead from gun violence, three of them murdered by a gunman who also died from a self-inflicted shot. We have crossed the rubicon and unfortunately joined this nation’s penchant for gratuitous violence.

Weapons own the owners.

Recently, violence rocked a quiet county,

called Harford in Maryland state,

in the U.S.A.

A beautiful woman was killed there

on a popular trail.

A reward of 10,000 dollars is offered

to anyone who’ll help find her killer.

A couple of weeks after the woman’s death,

in the same county,

a man charged into an apartment.

He shot three people,

killing two right there.

One died later in a hospital

and it is reported,

he died at his own hands

in the very place

where he unleashed his mayhem.

He disrupted the tranquility,

of nearby residents and immediate neighbors.

The suddenness of the mass casualties,

shook their very fiber.

One person moaned

that through the years he has lived there —

a long, long time — Joppatowne

had never experienced such a crime.

Is the violence in the water?

Is the vileness in the air?

Is it from families broken,

or from lack of church and prayer?

Is it from mind altering drugs taken,

To escape life’s wear and tear,

or from random red hot fury

that erupts from hurts unshared?

By speculations and causes imputed

the community was ensnared.

In hushed whispers it is spoken,

The disbelief and the pain,

When murder comes marching

into spaces presumed safe.

“It cannot happen here!” folks say,

“Never happened in the past!”

But the truth about the past

is that it never lasts.

Do owners own the guns

or do guns own the owners,

or swords or knives,

or rocks thrown to take lives,

or hands used in chokeholds,

or the nearest bottle hurled

at the slightest slight?

Those weapons own the owners,

in attacks carefully planned,

or in passion when they strike,

From the front or from behind,

pouncing in the dark or in the light,

or within the four walls of a home,

beset by family blight.

Weapons own the owners

who put might above the mind.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air