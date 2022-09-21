Harford County is growing arts destination | READER COMMENTARY

To follow up on “Art Speaks Volumes” (Aug. 31, 2022), I believe we are entering a unique renaissance for the arts in Harford County and poised to become the next great arts hub for the entire state of Maryland.

As executive director of the Maryland Center for the Arts here in Bel Air, I’m proud to say that events like the inaugural Harford Arts Week are just the beginning of re-establishing our community as the premier arts destination.

From theater to live music, visual arts of all mediums and even dance, Harford County has it all. It gives me great joy to be able to connect children and adults to the arts through so many of our programs and events at Maryland Center for the Arts, like the ongoing Plein Air Festival; educational programs for children like Bugs, Birds, and Beauty; and the annual Bear Legacy Bluegrass Festival.

After the struggles of the past few years and spending much time apart during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is thrilling to finally create and experience art in person once again with our community. The arts have the ability to heal, inspire, and provide opportunities for connection and community engagement. Without a doubt, this is certainly a great thing for all of us, and not just in Harford County but beyond.

I hope you’ll join us for our upcoming performance of “Rejoice!” on Dec. 11, an inspiring community choral event, just in time for the holidays. Working with my fellow artists and arts groups, I look forward to creating and building something special right here in Harford County.

Dr. Bob Willenbrink

executive director

Maryland Center for the Arts