Harford school board president addresses concerns over ‘extremist’ group | READER COMMENTARY

In response to “Harford Board of Education and County Council relationships with extremist groups creates unsafe environment,” The Aegis, Sept. 15.

From childhood, we are instilled with values of respect and kindness, underscoring the significance of positive interactions. As community leaders and adults, we must exemplify these virtues in our behavior, paving the way for future generations.

Recent allegations concerning the Harford County Board of Education have cast shadows over its relationships, necessitating a direct response. As a board officer, it is my duty to provide clarity and address concerns.

I’d like to address misconceptions surrounding allegations of the board’s affiliation with Moms for Liberty. The BOE has no formal relationship with Moms for Liberty. However, we actively listen to their concerns, as with all our stakeholders. We believe in the importance of incorporating feedback from myriad voices to foster an understanding of all perspectives.

In today’s high-stakes, polarized environment, it’s crucial to approach matters with discernment. Unfortunately, the term “extremist” has often been misused to intimidate or malign differing viewpoints. This misuse of “extremist” and similar terms not only obscures the nuances of genuine concerns, but also sows division and contempt. As a community, we need to prioritize holistic understanding and respect for varied perspectives over divisive tactics.

However, it’s not just about addressing misconceptions. As a representative of the BOE, I believe we are deeply committed to proactive community engagement. In the coming months, I will be hosting town halls, providing an open platform for the community to voice their concerns and opinions. Such initiatives are aimed at bridging gaps and fostering an environment of mutual respect and understanding.

In closing, Harford County’s unwavering commitment is toward ensuring student safety, fostering inclusivity, and championing education. Our goal is to create an environment conducive to growth and learning. As we champion diverse perspectives and feedback, dialogues anchored in truth and mutual respect are essential. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of understanding, resisting undue influences or pressures. We are firm believers in the transformative power of collective, reasoned dialogue and the importance of seeking shared understanding.

Dr. Aaron Poynton is the president of the Harford County Board of Education. The opinions expressed here are personal and don’t necessarily represent the views of the board or Harford County Public Schools.

Tabitha’s House expands as need in Harford County increases

Thank you, Harford County, for being a part of the mission of Tabitha’s House.

As a thrift store of The EPICENTER, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we have grown and expanded, and so has the need for the care we provide.

Our mission is to empower people, strengthen families, and build community and trust. We provide affordable clothes and goods, supported by the community itself as we repurpose donated items to stock the store. The proceeds from the store, along with private grants, monetary gifts and donations, provide the opportunity to connect individuals to extra services all year long.

Last year, we served 1,134 neighbors, including 440 children and 126 senior citizens who walked into our Fallston store and were served by the food pantry or case manager on site. We were also able to provide backpacks and school supplies for the kids in the fall and help families with gifts at Christmas. This year, we are on target to serve over 2,500 of our county neighbors.

Our amazing volunteers are the backbone of Tabitha’s House and, along with our dedicated staff, endeavor to provide clothing, food, toiletries and services to families who trust us for care and help. We are so thankful for everyone who donates quality, clean, serviceable items.

A big thank you to the churches, clubs and community groups who sponsor collective drives as well. We’re also immensely grateful for grants that help us target the needs of our county.

We are excited and thankful to have expanded to another area of Harford County, where we’ve repurposed the space beside The EPICENTER in Edgewood, making our resources more convenient to local families. This fall we are celebrating 25 years of continued service. Thanks to your support, we will be able to continue our mission.

Patrice Hooper

Director