Resident sees hope in Cassilly’s responses to Friends of Harford candidate questionnaire | READER COMMENTARY

Prior to the primary election in July, Friends of Harford asked candidates seeking elected positions for county executive, president of County Council and council Districts A through F to respond to 10 questions. Their purpose was to understand the candidates’ perspective and reasoning on some pertinent issues and provide them to the public.

Friends of Harford has been the citizens’ voice for responsible land use to preserve Harford’s quality of life for more than 25 years. If you visit their website at friendsofharford.com, you will find the responses from the candidates who responded plus a user-friendly explanation of the Harford County development process and land use.

I am providing, in part, the responses from Bob Cassilly, who is running for county executive. He won the primary and is on the ballot for the election on Nov. 8.

It is ironic that the answers from Bob Cassilly concerning the current administration over the last eight years are the same that citizens and I have experienced over the same period of time.

Following are some of those questions and the responses. The remainder can be found on the Friends of Harford website.

Question: Will you support any expansion of the existing Development Envelope? If yes, what location(s) and reason for expansion?

Response: I have not considered any expansions of the Development Envelope.

Question: What do you propose to address traffic congestion problems encountered daily by Harford County citizens?

Response: Unfortunately, much of the traffic congestion we are encountering is from poor development practices of the last eight years. The county must ensure that traffic studies completed to support additional development are quality and done for the county’s benefit. To alleviate existing traffic challenges, we need to leverage technology, like smart traffic signals, and work effectively with our state partners to address traffic challenges; the current administration has failed on all of these accounts.

Question: Would you support amending procedures of Zoning Code 267-39-Retention and Afforestation, specifically tree waiver grants and, to commission a Waiver Advisory Board?

Response: Such an amendment to the code is helpful when the county executive is unwilling to do what is right and necessary to put the citizens’ interests above those of contributors and allies. I would consider such an amendment but do not feel that such an amendment will be necessary.

Question: Would you consider reestablishing the public’s right to receive a timely interpretation of the Zoning Code rather than the current determination definition used? If not, why?

Response: I support the public’s right to a timely interpretation of the Zoning Code. Over the past eight years we have witnessed a reckless interpretation of our zoning codes, which has resulted in the county being sued numerous times. The public deserves better from their elected officials, and I will ensure the timely and transparent interpretations of zoning codes.

Question: Do you commit to meet with advocates to discuss amendments or repeal of legislation that citizens find changed the Zoning Code unfavorably?

Response: Yes, I will gladly meet with those who seek to improve the county that I love.

Question: Do you approve of Light Industrial (LI), Commercial Industrial (CI), or General Industrial (GI) zoning adjacent to residential communities or within a Village District? If not, would you amend the zoning code to uphold your views? Would you research and recommend increased protections for residences from commercial and industrial neighbors by increasing buffers and their types?

Response: To maintain our quality of life and property values, it is essential to protect residential communities from all types of industrial development. Well recharge areas need to be protected from development and chemical contamination, residential roads need to be free of ongoing large truck traffic, and industrial emissions should be monitored to ensure safe air quality standards are being met. It is essential that our government take the steps necessary to protect citizens and enhance their quality of life.

I see hope for the citizens of Harford County when Mr. Cassilly becomes our next county executive on Nov. 8. His qualifications, expertise, legal background and past involvement in Harford County and state politics make him uniquely qualified. Citizens deserve and want accountability, honesty, integrity and transparency from their elected leaders, and I believe he will provide it.

Bill Wehland

Bel Air