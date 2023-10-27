If Moms for Liberty want to rename two schools, then name them for the slaves, not the slave owners | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Moms for Liberty are at their mischief again. They seem miffed that William Paca Elementary School and John Archer School respectively were renamed Old Post Road Elementary School and Harford Academy due to Paca and Archer having been slave owners. The name changes happened in June of 2022, and the Board of Education of Harford County agreed to the name changes (”Harford school board decides on new names for schools named after slave owners,” June 13, 2022).

Moms for Liberty says that the name changes were initiated by non-Harford County folks (”Harford County Board of Education receives petition to restore names of slave owners to two elementary schools,” Oct. 9). They want the old names restored for preservation of history and because of the fact that William Paca and John Archer were not bad guys even though they were slave owners.

Because William Paca signed the Declaration of Independence and John Archer fought in the War of Independence, Moms for Liberty does not see the renaming of the schools as restorative justice but instead as a travesty of history and justice.

Here is a chance in a million for Moms for Liberty. Its members should search for the names of the slaves John Archer and William Paca owned, pick two names among those and petition the County Board of Education to rename the schools for those slaves.

It is high time, in this county, for us to celebrate those who toiled in the American soil and were chained and foiled by white supremacy. I highly doubt, though, that Moms for Liberty will be able to find the names of the slaves William Paca and John Archer owned because those slaves, who never signed the Declaration of Independence but instead fought for the spirit of that document and for their own freedom, were erased systematically by their owners as not worthy of remembrance in history.

As for me, I am quite satisfied with Old Post Road Elementary School and Harford Academy – two generic names that will raise the ire of no one except Moms for Liberty.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air

School system should follow the experts

I’m writing to express my concurrence with Amber Milnes’ letter to the editor in the Oct. 20 issue of The Aegis (“School board members need to cut the hypocrisy and get back to what matters – learning”). You are letting the loud minority viewpoint override the desire of the silent majority.

Follow best practices and subject matter experts when making your decisions. Invest in our teachers and children.

Linda Buchanan

Bel Air