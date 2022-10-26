Poorly planned developments will be left to a new Harford County administration to fix | READER COMMENTARY

Nine hundred and twenty-two new families are coming to a small portion of Joppa between Route 152 to the north, Route 40 to the west and Joppatowne to the south. Three separate developments dating from as early as 2005 are rushing to start development before a new administration comes into power.

The current administration routinely approves waivers to clear-cut all vegetation, including “protected specimen trees” and bulldoze to bare earth 100 acres at a time. The developer is required by law to replant some of the trees. However, it does not benefit Joppa because they will be replanted in Jarrettsville instead.

Neither the administration nor the legislative branch, which is our County Council, has written or approved laws to protect the air, water or land in this area where we live from the problems caused by these developments. The streams and rivers are all full of mud and muck as they enter the Chesapeake Bay.

The developments are serviced by old two-lane curved, poorly maintained county roads, which are already congested, i.e., Trimble and Fort Hoyle roads.

There is a glaring lack of parks, which the administration noted. Nonetheless, no new ones are planned for Joppa. There is no community center in Joppa to serve these new people, much less the thousands who live here now. All of the problems caused by this abysmal “planning” will be left to a new administration to try to fix.

My sincere hope is that every official currently in office is removed and never allowed to inflict this appalling planning on other areas. So, remember the incumbents who did not exercise their duty to protect Joppa, Abingdon Woods and Perryman Peninsula to name a few — Patrick Vincenti, Tony Giangiordano and Curtis Beulah. Please vote on Nov. 8.

Gloria Moon

Joppa