School board members need to cut their hypocrisy and get back to what matters - learning | READER COMMENTARY

—I feel compelled to speak up to clear up misinformation that is spreading like wildfire through the county and causing severe consequences that have a direct impact on the children of this county.

I have been a teacher for 25 years, and I still enjoy every single day in the classroom. The past few years, hearing and reading the commentary from [county Board of Education] meetings, are starting to wear on me.

I am frustrated by members of this school board and the hypocrisy that you speak each board meeting when you say that you represent all students. I need to speak up and out for most HCPS teachers in the county.

We are NOT indoctrinating your kids. We are teaching your kids the subjects that we are supposed to teach. We are teaching kindness, respect for all and critical thinking, as an asset in a 21st century world.

I think there are too many assumptions being made and it is angering me. Have we lost all sense of critical thinking? The 99.9% of us are just trying to cover curriculum and make your kids feel welcomed, respected, included, safe and loved.

If I was a mastermind at indoctrination, your kids would come home convinced I need a pay raise and a two-week vacation – paid for by all of you – to Disney World.

Can we please stop:

A. Demanding that prayer come back into schools because you think it should. It’s not constitutional. And it does not help test scores.

B. Demanding that books are removed from the library because you don’t want your kid to read them. OK, just notify the school that you are opting out on those books. It’s called exercising your parental rights.

C. Demanding that we not teach different types of families because you personally do not agree. All family structures deserve kindness and to be included.

D. Trying to rename schools, again, after slave owners because it looks like we are trying to erase history. No, we just don’t want to glorify people that are tied to slavery. The schools involved serve a large portion of already marginalized groups in the county. Can they at least go to a school that doesn’t remind them of this fact?

Please stop the spread of misinformation. Continuing to acknowledge and validate the homophobic and racist beliefs of a certain group as a “valuable stakeholder” undermines your stance about being for all students. That group is not a stakeholder nor do they deserve to have a seat at the table.

Hate helps no one move forward; it just moves all of us backwards. To quote a TikTok posted by Gerry Brooks, “Everyone you encounter, you either leave a footprint to follow or a scar to heal.” Which do you choose to leave on your tenure ship on the Harford County Board of Education?

Let’s stick to the real issues that are impacting MCAP scores, like the budget. By providing the bare minimum of funding, class sizes continue to be larger than what research says is productive for actual learning. In elementary school, our budget allows for up to 25-30 students per class. How is that providing the environment necessary to nurture a love of learning in the early, most critical years?

We need a budget that allocates for more staff and less students per class. Our struggling learners are drowning from lack of small-group instruction and disengaging in large rooms.

We need resources to incorporate a better reading curriculum that works for all students, not Lucy Calkins [curriculum].

We need a budget that can afford resources for students, both academic and mental. We need a bigger budget to provide interventions for students who are struggling, from high school down to elementary school, to provide that extra instruction that could make the difference in those MCAP scores. We need a budget to afford more school safety liaisons to support behavioral challenges in schools, so that there are less interruptions to learning.

We need a budget to acquire the necessary staff to assist our English Language Learners in the transition to schooling. We need a budget that supports much needed upgrades to schools like Aberdeen Middle School, so that all students are proud of their school.

We need a budget that pays teachers and support staff fairly and adjusts to inflation and the cost of living, instead of gaslighting us with commentary without facts to back it up.

We need our Board of Education to support students and demand that the county executive and County Council fund us properly. If you are truly for all students, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is.

Amber Milnes

Science Department Chair

Aberdeen High School