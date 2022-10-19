Harford County voters need more info on ballot issues | READER COMMENTARY

I sat down with my ballot for the Nov. 8 election and started working my way through it. Candidates aren’t a problem. I am voting a straight Democratic ticket inasmuch as the Republicans now owe fealty to Donald Trump rather than the United States of America.

I arrived at the ballot questions. Questions 1 and 2 (a constitutional amendment to rename the Court of Appeals and Special Appeals, and a constitutional amendment to change the residential eligibility requirements for members of the General Assembly) can be worked out from the language included to explain the changes.

Question 3, on civil jury trials, explains the change but not what the change means; I have not yet decided whether to vote yea or nay. Question 4, on legalization of adult use and possession of marijuana, is an easy “yes.”

I was surprised to find a question about Howard County judges on the Orphans’ Court, but that was decodable.

As for Questions A and B, both amendments to the Harford County Charter? No explanation whatsoever about what the changes would do. No explanation as to why they are perceived as necessary.

Question A reads “Charter Amendment Communication by Council to Obtain Information. To amend the Harford County Charter to permit the County Council to directly communicate with county employees in the Executive Branch to obtain information.”

Exactly which employees would those be and what do they do? What is the information County Council members would wish to obtain that they can’t get now? What barriers are currently in place that impede the efficient flow of information? And is this just making it easier on council members to harass, oppress and otherwise intimidate employees who are just trying to do their jobs?

Question B reads: “Charter Amendment Removal of Council Member. To amend the Harford County Charter to establish the grounds and the process to remove a Council Member.” What is the current language in the charter that governs the removal of a council member? What behaviors or crimes by members would generate such a response? What safeguards will be in place to ensure that a council with a clear partisan ideology doesn’t use that to oust members working on behalf of those of us with a different political or social point of view?

After all, the last time the council voted to oust someone was October 2021 when they fired Dr. David Bishai, the county’s chief medical officer. Dr. Bishai possessed stellar qualifications and was a responsible advocate for public health. As no substantive reason was ever offered for the abrupt termination of his contract, one can only assume that his advocacy of vaccines, and masks in schools, fired up a few parents who jumped all over the school board who jumped all over the council. So rather than deal with the reality of COVID-19 in Harford County, the County Council fired the voice of reason and medical expertise.

They still have not found a replacement for Dr. Bishai. Can’t imagine why no reputable physician wants to work for Harford County. Meanwhile, Harford Countians are still getting and dying from COVID-19 because too many Harford Countians refuse to get vaccinated.

I don’t find ignorance to be bliss. I don’t like voting on charter amendments that the County Council refuses to explain and that no Aegis or Baltimore Sun reporter is willing to research and publish.

Ellen B Cutler

Aberdeen