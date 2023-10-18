Growing Harford County’s economy with an eye on quality of life | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

During our first 10 months in office, my administration has worked hard to move Harford County away from indiscriminate development and toward well-planned growth that supports our quality of life, good-paying jobs and economic prosperity.

Understandably, this has resulted in backlash from those who profited from the old ways of insider influence as a substitute for good governance.

Some who profit from large warehouses and apartments will argue that county government also profits in the form of increased tax revenue any time green space is converted to buildings. While this is true in the short run, my goal for the county I love extends beyond quick financial gain. I was elected and I am dedicated to ensuring that our county embraces development that offers the highest possible return in the long run, promotes our quality of life and protects our environment.

In addition to legislation that I initiated to moderate the development of warehouses and apartments outside the urban centers, I have directed my staff to pursue better opportunities for economic growth. One area of significant potential is manufacturing. According to labor market research firm Chmura Economics & Analytics, the average annual wage in manufacturing in our region is $72,053 compared to an average of only $43,327 in warehouse and distribution.

Similarly, manufacturing in Harford County generates $448,000 per worker, compared to only $160,000 per worker in the warehouse and distribution sector. Fortunately, Harford County has a strong manufacturing base and potential to expand.

One of the most effective ways my administration supports local businesses is by refraining from imposing higher taxes. In my first budget as county executive, I resisted intense political pressures to overspend; my fiscal 2024 budget meets our needs while reducing the county’s structural deficit by a substantial 25%. Rest assured, my administration remains committed to prudent spending and will resist pressure from powerful interests that could result in higher taxes and harm our local economy.

Already, my administration’s policies have supported private sector expansion, resulting in 342 new jobs, 418,918 in square footage acquired for new business, and $83,822,743 in capital invested. And we’re just getting started.

I am bullish on Harford County’s potential for business growth and prosperity. Our county is blessed with an educated and skilled workforce, which we should leverage to attract the most advantageous businesses to our community. I refuse to settle for easy, expedient and inferior solutions. That is why I will never waver in my commitment to making Harford County a premier destination to live, work and thrive.

Bob Cassilly

Harford County Executive

Correctional ombudsman would improve jail conditions

Approximately 15,000 men and women are serving criminal sentences in Maryland prisons. Many of these incarcerated citizens will return to their families and communities once their time is served.

However, the inhumane, unsanitary and dangerous conditions existing in Maryland prisons impact their ability to effectively re-integrate into society as productive citizens. Prison staff are also negatively affected by these conditions, adding additional stress to their already challenging jobs.

As in other states, Maryland prisons are often critically understaffed and overcrowded. Much-needed rehabilitative programs (educational, vocational, mental health and addiction treatment, anger management, domestic violence prevention, etc.) and medical services are often difficult for inmates to access.

Incarcerated men, women and youth are often subjected to violence, abuse, harassment, intimidation and sexual assault – sometimes by other inmates, sometimes by staff. When inmates and staff report such acts and are vocal about them, they often face retaliation.

While some believe that incarcerated citizens – even those incarcerated for minor, nonviolent offenses – are simply getting what they deserve in prison, we must acknowledge that our justice system is not always just, particularly for people of color and those of low wealth, who tend to face harsher sentences than white citizens committing the same crime. Those people are disproportionately represented in our prisons even though statistics show that they do not commit crimes at a higher rate than white citizens. They also often are unable to afford bail or the same quality of legal representation as wealthier white citizens.

Growing numbers of Maryland citizens support independent prison oversight. In the Maryland General Assembly, there is bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate for passing a correctional ombudsman bill.

The establishment of a correctional ombudsman in the Office of the Attorney General would tremendously help make Maryland prisons safer for both inmates and staff. The Office of the Correctional Ombudsman would serve as a completely independent prison oversight mechanism to investigate complaints and grievances, provide information to inmates and families, and monitor a correctional facility’s compliance with state guidelines and regulations.

The Office of the Correctional Ombudsman would have the authority to enter any facility without prior notice or permission and speak with any inmate or staff member in confidence. This is critical, as correctional administrators tend to be defensive and resistant toward outside review. In addition, the proposed bill contains protective language for whistleblowers.

Incarcerated men, women and youth in Maryland serving their time deserve humane treatment, safety, access to health care, access to services and sanitary facilities so that they can return to their communities as productive citizens.

Prison staff deserve to be safe, as well, and deserve to work in well-run, sanitary facilities.

The establishment of a correctional ombudsman in Maryland deserves the enthusiastic support of all Marylanders who care about their fellow citizens and the conditions in Maryland prisons. Let’s work together to pass the ombudsman bill in 2024

Christopher Providence is a retired educator, and current member of the Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform and the Harford County branch of the NAACP.