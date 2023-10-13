Harford County is a microcosm of dysfunctional national politics | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I read Patrick M Wallis’ letter to your paper and following that, Sheriff Jeff Gahler’s reply (”Our Harford public officials need to communicate, not smear each other,” Sept. 27). I thought Wallis was measured and respectful in his assessment of the current situation in Harford County, where the executive and the legislative branches have locked horns over the budget, with County Executive Bob Cassilly, a fiscal conservative, denying Sheriff Gahler monies previously promised for a training center. The training center project, already in motion, had to be stopped to accommodate the new reality, as per the sheriff.

Wallis is of the opinion that open and free communication among the parties concerned would be the mature way to bring this fracas to a peaceful resolution and that belly aching on social media is not the way to go. Wallis is right, but his advocated method is not possible. Harford County is a microcosm of national politics and our national politics is not only dysfunctional, it is sophomoric, being run by folks who behave like juvenile delinquents.

In December 2022, elected County Council member Jacob Bennett, a Democrat, was not sworn in or seated by the majority Republican County Council, the county executive declaring that Bennett was ineligible to be seated because he’s a teacher who receives a salary from Harford County Public Schools. Cassilly said the county charter prevented Bennett from holding that job while also being a County Council member. Mr. Bennett was asked to resign his teaching job to serve on the County Council, which he refused to do. The matter was settled in the state court system and finally Mr. Bennett rejoined the council.

The mean spiritedness of the county executive and the County Council in this matter was redolent of the lack of bipartisanship in the U.S. Congress, playing out even now. It is a feature of neoconservatism or Trumpism, whatever you want to call it, this lack of cooperation with the opposition, this disingenuity that views the opposition as the enemy and plays one upmanship with agility for party advantage, using the law as a cudgel or twisting the law to gain advantage.

Those who practice it become masters at power plays. They perfect their art of belligerence and confrontation by using it constantly against the opposition. That art becomes part and parcel of who they are, so much so they don’t know how to exist otherwise; the loudness, the obnoxiousness and the penchant for pugilism defining them, the melodrama getting them attention and even donations for their reelection from that segment of voters who regard politics as infotainment, not as serious lawmaking and public service.

That very corruption of public service sullied for power and power plays then infects their dealings with their own side, causing internecine warfare. It is a natural outgrowth of dueling with the opposition, this being disagreeable to your own, this inability to resolve differences by talking it out, by diplomacy and compromise, by giving a little to get a little.

I believe the sheriff will ultimately get his training center. I know he says he was merely disappointed he did not get it this time around. Yet, we have a situation in Harford County where a member of the legislative branch, Aaron Penman, has accused the county executive of reading private emails that passed among him, Sheriff Gahler and Barry Glassman, the previous executive of Harford County, now a private attorney — all of them Republicans.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air