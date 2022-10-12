Vote to protect Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

Harford County citizens need to vote checks and balances into our local government in the 2022 election.

Over the last several decades, the county has been run by Republicans who allow developers to do their own traffic [and] environmental studies and more, as if that would produce unbiased and accurate reports.

Harford government hands out development permits like candy at Halloween and allows developers to rezone the county to suit their greedy agendas. If you don’t like crowded roads, redistricted schools, unsightly warehouses, overdevelopment, the elimination of forests and open space, dried-up streams, noise and air pollution, and more, do not vote for Misters Beulah, Giangiordano, Glassman (comptroller) and Vincenti. Otherwise, developers will continue to destroy Harford unobstructed.

Developers and shell companies contribute heavily to Harford County politicians for government access and influence. No wonder citizens’ voices are ignored, and developers do as they please, to the detriment of our neighborhoods. Is that all it takes to motivate Misters Beulah, Giangiordano, Glassman and Vincenti to ignore the will and well-being of Harford citizens, and instead allow developers to destroy Harford’s natural environment?

Citizens petitioned these officials for years to protect the 326-acre Abingdon Woods forested wetland and the 711 acres on Perryman Penninsula. These council members insisted there was nothing they could do to stop development at Abingdon Woods, then turned around and wrote a moratorium (Bill 21-012) that prevented a 15-acre brewery from being built in Bel Air in 2021.

The council members put on a show by passing a moratorium for development on Perryman Peninsula, which was conveniently vetoed within a couple of days by County Executive Glassman. The council members then refused to override the veto. No doubt the farm brewery did not have the deep pockets that the Abingdon Woods and Perryman Peninsula developers have. Vote to protect Harford!

Nancy Post

Abingdon