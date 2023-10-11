Bill 23-026 is step in right direction on warehouse zoning, but more guidance is needed | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I am deeply troubled by the inauspicious start of the Oct. 2 County Council meeting.

For over 40 minutes, Councilman Aaron Penman asked questions about Bill 23-026. Those questions sounded suspiciously like concerns that the Abingdon Woods and Perryman Peninsula developers’ lawyers would have suggested.

At past council meetings I have attended, when council members initially take up so much time, Council President Patrick Vincenti has cut each citizen’s speaking time from three minutes to two minutes. I am grateful that Mr. Vincenti did not do that this time.

One of Councilman Penman’s questions concerned the status of existing warehouses on commercial/industrial or light industrial zoned properties becoming “nonconforming buildings.” It seemed as if he was implying that those buildings would no longer be able to exist and function in their current capacity, and that the owners would experience great financial difficulties.

I do not believe Bill 23-026 would affect existing buildings. I am confident that these buildings would be grandfathered in, since they were approved under the old zoning and planning laws.

Many of the people who spoke against Bill 23-026 echoed Mr. Penman’s concerns about “nonconforming buildings.” One of those speakers shattered my hope for bipartisanship by addressing the Republican council members, almost as if there was a secret alliance between Republicans and those opposed to the implementation of new zoning regulations.

Bill 23-026 would implement new zoning regulations that would prohibit warehouses over 250,000 square feet on properties with commercial/industrial or light industrial zoning. The County Council needs to do what it takes to protect Abingdon Woods, the Perryman Peninsula and the rest of Harford County. It needs to not support developers when the quality of the lives of Harford County citizens and the environment are adversely effected.

Neither mega-warehouses nor freight terminals should be allowed in commercial/industrial or light industrial zones, which are intended for light to moderate use. There is absolutely nothing light or moderate about multimillion- square-foot warehouses, tractor trailers spewing carcinogenic particulates 24/7, or the resulting increased congestion on area roads like Routes 24, 924, 7, and Abingdon Road. Freight terminals and warehouses of unrestricted size should only be permitted in districts designated for heavier impact.

Commercial/industrial and light industrial developments should not border residential neighborhoods. The zoning for Abingdon Woods was changed from residential to commercial/industrial in 1982. Approval for Philadelphia Station, Abingdon Reserve, Pomeroy Manor, Autumn Run and Medley Estates residential developments began in 1988. No prospective homebuyers were informed that their homes — the biggest investment of their lives — would be adjacent to or in proximity to a commercial/industrial property.

In 1982, multimillion-square-foot warehouses did not exist. At that time, 25,000 square feet was the norm for a large warehouse on a CI-zoned property.

Bill 23-026 needs at least four council members to vote in its favor — just four council members who can show that support for their constituent homeowners takes precedence over support of massive over-development that is detrimental to the environment and the quality of life of the citizens of Harford County.

Bill 23-026 is a step in the right direction. However, there are a few sections that do require clarification:

1. Definitions of warehouse, distribution center and freight terminal are not clear. So perhaps these terms could be replaced with “buildings” or “structures,” or as Councilman Jacob Bennett suggested, “facilities.”

2. There is no size limit on freight terminals.

3. Any building larger than 250,000 square feet should only be in general industrial zones, not commercial/industrial or light industrial.

4. Mega-warehouses, freight terminals and other heavy-use structures should not border residential areas.

5. Forested wetlands and tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay should be preserved even in the “development envelope.”

6. Tax incentives and Enterprise Zone incentives should only be used to revitalize existing and possibly already vacant but previously developed properties, not on forested or environmentally sensitive lands.

MaryLee A. Stritch

Abingdon

Thanks to leadership from County Executive Bob Cassilly and support from many citizens, the County Council passed a moratorium on warehouse development in order to reexamine applicable zoning law.

Next, Mr. Cassilly sent a draft bill to the County Council. Council President Patrick Vincenti largely adopted this as Bill 23-026, and a hearing on the bill was held on Oct. 2.

Some people mistakenly believe that this bill protects Abingdon Woods and the Perryman Peninsula. A closer read shows that the bill does not limit the size of warehouses at all. It simply creates a new vocabulary.

Buildings under 250,000 square feet are called “warehouses.” And “warehouses,” according to the bill, will be permitted in both Abingdon Woods and on the Mitchell Farm property on the Perryman Peninsula. If the building is bigger than 250,000 square feet, then it is to be called a “freight terminal.” And freight terminals are for temporary storage (temporary isn’t defined) in buildings with no size limitations at all.

The bill rightly prohibits freight terminals on properties with a light industrial zoning like Mitchell Farms. However, and inexplicably, it allows them on properties with commercial industrial zoning like in Abingdon Woods. Both light industrial and commercial industrial zoning are supposed to be for light to moderate uses only.

Neighbors of Abingdon Woods and other Harford County citizens, and regional nonprofits such as the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, have been protesting construction of e-commerce facilities/mega-warehouses/freight terminals — call them what you will — on the Abingdon Woods property since 2019. Neighbors are opposed to clear-cutting another 150 acres of forest due to concerns about road safety, traffic, quality of life, harm to nature, increased pollution and sedimentation of Otter Point Creek/Bush River/Chesapeake Bay, local temperature increase, diesel air pollution next to Old Post Road Elementary School, decline of property values, loss of green infrastructure and green corridors, etc., etc.

The communities around Abingdon Woods deserve the same protection as the Perryman communities. Neither should be burdened by freight terminals. Mr. Cassilly and Mr. Vincenti, are you listening to ALL of your constituents? We ask you to support an amendment to the bill that would allow freight terminals only on properties with a general industrial zoning, which is intended for uses with heavier impacts to surrounding communities.

Tracey Waite

Bel Air