Warehouse legislation is ‘step in right direction’ but concerns remain | READER COMMENTARY

At the County Council meeting on Oct. 10, Councilman Tony Giangiordano presented the information he had researched regarding the cost of making a 250,000-square-foot warehouse valued at $5 million solar ready. He said it would only cost $100,000. However, four members of the council apparently thought it was too costly for developers so council members James Reilly, Aaron Penman, Jessica Boyle-Tsottles and even Giangiordano voted against the amendment.

It is my fervent hope that any developer who refuses to make their soon-to-be-constructed warehouse solar ready will have to pay at least 10 times as much when the State of Maryland requires them to install solar panels in the future.

I am relieved that Bill 23-026, stipulating that warehouses built in the county can be no larger than 250,000 square feet, was passed by the County Council. I am grateful that five of the seven members demonstrated that support for their constituent homeowners took precedence over the support of massive overdevelopment that is detrimental to the environment and the quality of life of the citizens of Harford County.

I remain concerned that the bill will not take effect until 60 days after becoming law. Within that 60-day time frame, the current warehouse moratorium ends. I am fearful that there will be a flood of permit applications submitted by developers who had expressed negative feelings about Bill 23-026. Perhaps there should be a moratorium on approving permits until the bill takes effect.

Why do the Save Abingdon Woods signs keep disappearing from the entrances to Philadelphia Station and Abingdon Reserve, two of the residential developments in proximity to the proposed BTC III I-95 Logistics Center, formerly known as the Abingdon Business Park? Is it because those signs were placed on well-traveled roads and certain people do not want citizens reminded of the destruction of Abingdon Woods and how the proposed commercial/industrial complex will result in increased congestion on area roads like Routes 24, 924, 7, and Abingdon Road, as well as increased pollution to the Ha-Ha Branch, Otter Point Creek, the Bush River and the Chesapeake Bay?

Bill 23-026 is certainly a step in the right direction of protecting the quality of life of the citizens of Harford County. But I personally will never understand why zoning and planning changed the zoning of Abingdon Woods from residential to commercial/industrial in 1982 and then proceeded to grant residential development permits for properties adjacent to or in proximity to the proposed massive complex.

There were 112 amendments to Bill 23-026 and most of them were approved. However, upon comparing the original version of the bill with the one that was passed, it seems to have changed the designation of buildings that are between 300,000 square feet and more than 1 million square feet as proposed in the Logistics Center.

In the older version, the buildings were “warehouses.” Now the buildings are deemed either “freight terminals” or “truck stops or terminals.” If I and others have interpreted the bill correctly these freight terminals and truck stops are permitted in properties with commercial/industrial zoning (Abingdon Woods), but not in light industrial zoning (Perryman Peninsula).

Citizens throughout Harford County have been fighting the destruction of Abingdon Woods since January 2019, and now it seems as if we are going to be stuck with having to endure tractor trailers spewing carcinogenic particulates, increased traffic congestion, increased pollution of the environment, and decreased residential property values.

There have always been enough vacant warehouses in the immediate area of Abingdon Woods. It was not necessary to destroy 326 acres of forest for the financial interests of a few developers. If there is such a thing as Karma, the proposed Logistics Center will fail miserably and will join the ranks of the vacant warehouses.

Soil analyses at the start of our fight in 2019 had indicated that the property would not be conducive to massive buildings. Foundations would crack and buildings would sink in this type of soil. So maybe Mother Nature will eventually reclaim the property and our great, great-great, or great-great-great grandchildren will be alive to see it.

MaryLee A. Stritch

Abingdon

Disappointed by lack of Ramble Festival coverage

I have to think the Worthington family is spinning in their graves, seeing what their hometown newspaper has become. Again, coverage of a “Pride” festival, totally ignoring the Ramble Festival going on at the same time. The entire month of June wasn’t enough to “celebrate”?

The Ramble Festival in Darlington was a music and arts festival, featuring both national and regional acts. One of those acts was Deer Creek Sharpshooters, Best Of Denver’s Best Bluegrass Band for 2022. Three of its members are Harford County natives, with names that would be familiar to many as they all attended local schools.

I would be much more encouraged to read about the talent and success of local young people than drag queens accepting tips for dressing and behaving badly, but The Aegis hasn’t been a local newspaper for years. Sad.

Patty Heaps

Chestertown