Deputies are doing their job at polls, sheriff says | READER COMMENTARY

Last Thursday, The Aegis posted an article [online], “Poll watchers express concern over Harford police presence at Edgewood polling site” (published in the Nov. 4, 2022 print edition). This article works to call into question the presence of deputies at and around early voting sites. I feel it is only appropriate that I respond to these nonsensical claims.

Much to the disappointment of agenda-driven conspiracists, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office has assigned a deputy to each early voting site since early voting was started in Maryland in 2010. Long story short, there is nothing to see here, but a story that was prewritten in the minds of those progressive, agenda-driven, politically motivated individuals who invest so much time demeaning and defaming the good men and women of law enforcement. Make no mistake, the same people who want to take our police officers out of the schools now want to sell a narrative that you are safer if the police are barred from polling sites.

Advertisement

As accurately reported in the article, the Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Board of Elections, assigned one deputy to each early voting polling location for security purposes, again, exactly the same as was done in July’s primary election without complaint or concern.

It is also interesting to note that we are not unique. In Baltimore County, a county with a majority of one specific political party, the Baltimore County Police have also assigned a police officer to every early voting location, but the expressed concerns seem to only center on our county, where the opposite political party holds a majority.

Advertisement

As correctly noted in the article, “A law enforcement officer who is performing an official governmental function may wear a uniform at a polling site.” Our deputies are doing just that; their duty is to provide for everyone’s safety.

Don’t let the naysayers distract you with their toxic disinformation and the continued and predictable anti-police narrative. This is nothing but hyperbole aimed at division and, sadly, making our community less safe.

Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler

Candidate’s memories of late mother transcend politics

It is rare that a candidate can transcend political dogma and clearly state a universal truth on which everyone can agree. Yet, former state delegate Glen Glass did so in Friday’s letter (”Former delegate running again for District 34A,” Nov. 4, 2022) with a reminiscence of his mother. He remembered how she loved The Aegis, and that he could “recall her reading it and falling asleep with the paper on her lap.”

Who in Harford County hasn’t shared that experience?

Glenn Gall

Bel Air

Advertisement

Mail-in voting for life

Did you know that in Maryland you can request a mail-in ballot for the rest of your life? Contact the election board. Just one request does it.

Roger L Kegley

Abingdon

Do services that are supposed to assist elderly citizens actually help?

Government help for the aging, are you really going to help?

Adult Protective Services and Office of the Aging, the names sound great but are you really moving on behalf of innocent and vulnerable victims and their families? Calls have been made, reports have been written and we wait, as forced assisted living is really assisted dying when you need help getting back home. The days are long as weeks and months go by waiting for your persistent assistance. Elders in fear don’t know who or what to trust, especially when the ones who said, “I love you Grandma,” dropped you off to die with no way to get back in your own home.

Do you really seek the best for the widows who are prey for scams of every kind? One day we will all get old, please remember that inevitable fact.

Advertisement

Signed, Totally Frustrated.

Karen Smith Townsend

Blue Ridge, Virginia