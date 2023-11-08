Thanks for supporting Harford County’s veterans resource fair | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Veterans Commission wants to thank the veterans, servicemembers, their families and vendor organizations that attended and contributed to the huge success of the 2023 Veterans Resource Fair.

In its seventh year this year, the fair had nearly 275 veterans and a total of over 500 attendees. The resource fair brought representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration – Baltimore Regional Office, VA Maryland Health Care System, State of Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, Maryland Commitment to Veterans, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Marine Corps League, Maryland Department of Labor, VA Vet Center, Military Officers Association of America, Harford County Housing and Community Services, Harford Community College, Blue Star Families, Fresh Start, APGFCU, Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, Susquehanna Workforce Network, Aberdeen Lionesses, Harford County Public Library; and many other Harford County, state and federal agencies under one roof at one time to provide experts, services and information to veterans and their families.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and Maj. Gen. Robert L. Edmonson II, senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground and 17th commanding general of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, were the guest speakers to open the event. Courtney White Gilbert sang the national anthem.

A Mission BBQ lunch was provided by Harford County government, with additional refreshments provided by the Bel Air Knights of Columbus, Aberdeen Lioness Club and Frito Lay of Aberdeen. The resource fair concluded with a raffle for veterans sponsored by Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union, where two tickets to a Ravens-Pittsburgh game and eight $50 gift cards were won.

The 2023 resource fair was possible due to the support of the Cassilly administration and the work of the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs.

Bob Brown

Chair

Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs

Values of Harris and Johnson come into question

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris’ declaration that House Speaker Mike Johnson has the sort of values that the country needs (”Maryland Rep. Andy Harris says new House Speaker Mike Johnson projects the right values,” Oct. 27) makes me question the values of Andy Harris and Mike Johnson.

Is refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election really a value? Is plotting to change the election results of the key states that voted for Biden and therefore disenfranchising the citizens of those states a value? Is not acknowledging the rights of women to determine their health care options a value? Is not acknowledging the rights of all United States citizens – even LGTQIA2s+ – a value?

Is simply suggesting prayer alone in the wake of yet another assault weapon slaughter instead of supporting stricter gun control a value?

Furthermore, House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana has only been a congressman for less than 10 years. Now he and his “values” are second in line to the presidency. This really terrifies me.

MaryLee A. Stritch

Abingdon