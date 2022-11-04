Gender issues belong in hands of medical experts, not Republican lawmakers | READER COMMENTARY

I write this letter after reading the article, “Harford school board, receives mixed reactions on mixed-gender locker rooms” by Tony Roberts, published in the Aegis on Oct. 26.

I don’t know what the fuss is about from parents of female students or from Republican lawmakers across the country. Girls who are shy or girls who don’t want to change in front of male-to-female transgender children, erroneously called potentially predatory biological males, can always seek privacy and change in bathroom stalls. More such stalls could be installed to protect the privacy of female students who don’t want mixed-gender students in their locker rooms.

I am astonished by the churlishness, the imagined concerns and the intolerance of folks who do not understand transgenderism as a condition that has always been around, for which we now have hormonal treatments. The marginalization, societal condemnation and rejection of transgender children can result in these children killing themselves.

Their gender-affirming care rests in the hands of gender dysphoria clinics and specialty endocrinologists who guide and treat these children from cradle to grave. Republican politicians with no training in endocrinology or no close association with transgender children or adults, indulging in recrimination and demonization of transgender people is a violation of the basic principle of medicine which is to do no harm.

While Republicans tout small government as their fiscal agenda, they do not hesitate to make rules and regulations about medical issues they understand poorly or not at all, inserting the government’s proboscis in citizens’ bedrooms and bodies, violating people’s privacy and freedom of expression while doing so. Fear is at the root of of much of it, but for Republican politicians, who have politicized gender identity and homosexuality, cultural issues are vote getters.

They don’t care whose lives they are ruining while they are at their hypocritical vote-getting games of Bible-thumping, Christian traditionalism to get power and stay in power.

It is transgender children who are at risk of dying from bullying. Stats bear out the fact that male-to-female transgender girls and women have not been about looking for girls to rape or violate. Parents who are hysterical about this issue should rest easy and not become victims of their own unverifiable fears.

I am an endocrinologist and the transgender people I know are sterling, law-abiding citizens of this county and country, and I vouchsafe for them as such.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air

Former delegate running again for District 34A

I want to thank the good people of Southern Harford 34A for trusting me with two terms as state delegate. I am thankful and honored to have served, and I’m asking for your vote again for delegate on Nov. 8.

As most of you know, my mother Janet – my strongest supporter and a light to all – passed away one year after the last election, and I continue to mourn her loss. My mom loved you all, and she loved The Aegis, too. I recall her reading it and falling asleep with the paper on her lap, peaceful and at rest having caught up on the happenings in the community.

Mom truly lived her life to the fullest, enjoying every minute, and she would have given anyone the shirt off her back, even if it meant going without. I took care of my stepdad for two years, who was fighting cancer, and he passed this month while at the Hooper Hospice Center. We are thankful for your prayers. My stepdad Ronnie is now with Mom. I have dedicated my campaign to the loving memory of my mom.

The politicians are attacking me but don’t buy it, you know me.

I’m an Army veteran, proud to have passed a tax cut for small businesses who hire disabled veterans. I stood up to BGE and was effective at obtaining a smart meter opt-out choice for constituents who raised their concerns. Smart meters have been known to cause fires, increase bills, and are a Big Brother invasion of privacy.

I sponsored bills protecting women from domestic violence. As a former teacher, I support using the current budget surplus to give teachers a raise and give the rest back to the citizens of Maryland in a tax cut.

My main goals in Annapolis are to reduce inflation, improve the economy and improve public safety. I’ve proven I can reach across the aisle and get things done with both parties.

Vote for me, Glen Glass, on Nov. 8. I promise to work hard, always be available for you and your family and to put you and 34A first.

Glen Glass

Former state delegate, District 34A

Aberdeen

Endorsement from wife of County Council incumbent

Curtis Beulah, a 36-year Harford County resident, veteran, business owner, married 25 years, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, was elected to the Harford County Council District F in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.

Appointed to the Critical Areas Commission in 2015 by Gov. Larry Hogan and re-appointed in 2018, he is a 2015 graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy. He spearheaded the Hope for the Homeless Alliance, and is chairman of the board to memorialize Harford County’s only Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton, with the memorial unveiling to occur Friday at David Craig Park in Havre de Grace.

He works to keep our taxes low, improve infrastructure and traffic congestion; defended health care heroes during COVID; successfully organized parents in Abingdon and Havre de Grace against re-districting their children; and voted for budgets that supported teacher, county employee and law enforcement pay raises.

Being a dedicated Harford County council member is an “all-the-time,” seven-days-a-week involvement with fellow citizens. Curtis’ phone rings daily with constituent calls for help and meetings.

Whether preventing eviction for a single mom, working with homeowner’s associations, supporting law enforcement volunteer fire and EMS services, helping local businesses, churches and nonprofits, handling constituent issues, bestowing Cub and Eagle Scout honors, supporting school Patriot programs, addressing traffic and safety concerns, or helping bring Havre de Grace a new middle/high school, Curtis is a leader with warmth, compassion and a heart for people.

You can count on him to show up and do what he can to get the job done. His heart is focused on serving the Lord and the citizens of Harford County. I humbly request your vote for the leader with proven service, experience and dedication, your county councilman for District F, my husband, Curtis Beulah.

Jean Beulah

Abingdon

Harris shows anti-democratic colors in debate with Mizeur

I urge all voters in the 1st Congressional District to watch the debate between [Republican] incumbent Andy Harris and Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur that took place Oct. 26 at Cecil College. You can find the video at Cecil.TV. It’s a well-run debate revealing the character and capabilities of both candidates.

The final question, asking incumbent Harris about his participation in the former president’s Dec. 21, 2020, White House meeting of “select” legislators to strategize ways to deny certification of the authentic election results, was particularly revealing of Harris’s character. His response was to marvel at how wonderful that he, the son of immigrants, was so privileged as to find himself sitting in front of the Resolute desk that day.

Yes, the son of immigrants got to be in the presence of that symbol of presidential power while participating in a planning session to subvert the certification of the duly elected next president by submitting baseless claims of widespread voting fraud.

Things didn’t work out for him and his co-conspirators in 2020, but Harris appears to have no compunction about his participation in dishonest and anti-Democratic activity then, so what would keep him on the right side of the Constitution the next time he backs a sore loser?

Emily Kilby

Elkton