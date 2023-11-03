Local bookstore should offer a mix of religious texts | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here I write about my visit to the Bel Air Barnes & Noble. The last time I went there during the pandemic, I found several copies of the Bible, rows and rows, on shelves. I remember remarking to one of the workers there that the Bible seemed to have taken over many bookshelves in the store, which to me was new. I wondered what had changed to make the Bible gain primacy over other religious texts in the bookstore.

I was told curtly I could find the books I was looking for on other shelves without questioning the numerous Bibles on display. I could also order the books that were not on the shelves and get them in a few days. All true.

Advertisement

When I returned recently, I was interested in whether the bookstore carried any version of the Bhagavad Gita or the Quran, and if they had a comparative religion section. They did, and I noted in that section maybe five books of translations of the Bhagavad Gita, one of those books really excellent, and a few translations of the Quran.

Those books were nowhere near the number of the many Christian Bibles that occupied shelves, not in the comparative religion section but in a section devoted only to the Bible. This befuddled me. For a minute I thought, perhaps, Moms for Liberty had been in the bookstore and influenced the religious texts chosen and how they were displayed. But that seemed far-fetched because Barnes & Noble is an independent bookseller and is not constrained to obey the whims of political or religious groups.

Advertisement

Readers, especially students, lose out when independent booksellers subconsciously or consciously cater to the religious proclivities and political ideologies of vocal minorities in small towns and semirural counties like Harford County. Perhaps Barnes & Noble, astutely, is of the opinion that Harford County is the Bible Belt of Maryland and they’re doing as that situation calls them to do by giving prominence to as many Bibles as they can muster for all age groups. How books are gathered and displayed in bookstores and libraries plays a vital role in what books are bought and read.

Benjamin Franklin, who helped draft the Declaration of Independence and also became one of its signatories, and Thomas Jefferson, one of America’s Founding Fathers and the main architect of the Declaration of Independence, were influenced by Indian philosophy and the ancient text of the Bhagavad Gita, a poem whose origins can be traced to the Sanskrit poet and sage Vyasa.

Jefferson not only owned a copy of the Gita, his concepts of the natural rights of all humans may have originated from “dharma,” or the laws of nature described in the Gita. Franklin understood “karma” as described in the Gita, that moral virtue is its own reward, and that violation of moral virtue and duty brings grief to humans. As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., put it, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, the latter who lived in nature at Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts, both were influenced by the Gita. Emerson said of the Gita: ”I owed — my friend and I owed — a magnificent day to the Bhagavat Geeta. It was the first of books; it was as if an empire spoke to us, nothing small or unworthy, but large, serene, consistent, the voice of an old intelligence which in another age and climate had pondered and thus disposed of the same questions which exercise us.”

The scientists who were influenced by the Bhagavad Gita include Erwin Schroedinger, Robert Oppenheimer, Niels Bohr and Carl Sagan.

Though America is regressing as a nation due to the rise of nationalism, ignorant politics and doctrinaire religious influences that would be unappealing to the Founding Fathers and famous American scientists, long gone. Anti-science sentiments abound. American tolerance, broadness of mind, intellect and philosophies are being robbed by intolerance and repression, with American dynamism lost to stasis.

America is in a moral crisis. Bookstores and libraries must spread enlightenment and not capitulate to the threats of bullies or the lure of profit. American children should not receive the message that one religious text is above another, or one faith is superior to other faiths.

They should all have opportunities to learn what the Founding Fathers, and other revolutionaries and scientists knew of world literature and philosophical thought. Those opportunities should be presented to them prominently in every place, at every turn, especially in libraries and bookstores.

Advertisement

Logic, comparative religion and philosophy are exciting subjects. American students schooled in those subjects make excellent humanitarians, international scholars and diplomats. We need more of those to make peace in a warring world.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air