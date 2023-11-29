Homelessness is the result of liberal policies | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dear Usha Nellore,

While you have penned an emotional, heartfelt observation (”For the rich and politicians, homeless are an inconvenient truth,” Nov. 22), you are wrong.

Homelessness is mostly a blue state and blue city problem. And yes, homelessness is largely the result of liberal policies of lawlessness, soft on crime, easy-money government programs, pay-not-to-work handouts, open borders to the indigent of the world — the list could go on.

All of our problems are caused by Democratic, blue state, liberal policies. Liberals think endless taxpayer money is the answer to the world’s problems, which may be true, until the money runs out, which is about to happen.

These are the same people that can’t grasp the concept of debt, that it incurs interest and has to be paid back. Only Americans who don’t pay taxes think higher taxes are the answer. They don’t realize the money and benefits given to immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission is money that could have gone to help America’s homeless, drug addicts and alcoholics.

If you can’t see how the last three years of liberal policies in this country and state have ruined a once prosperous nation, then you are not paying attention and will be broad sided by reality when it happens. It’s la-la-land blue state liberals that can’t see the consequences of their emotional, illogical and destructive policies.

Yes, there is homelessness in red states, but it is because of liberal policies. In order to get liberal policies passed, liberals claim the rich and middle class are heartless and don’t care about the homeless. In reality, they care about themselves and their families first, so they don’t become homeless. Republicans are not the solution to all of our problems, but Democrats are definitely the source, as these problems are much worse in blue states.

Recently, a rumor of undocumented immigrants being sent to Harford, a red county, and housed in hotels here was dispelled by the Cassilly administration. Red state policy of personal responsibility works best for all. Government does everything poorly.

Ed Garono

Havre de Grace