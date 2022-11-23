Hopeful that election brings bipartisan plan for tackling substance abuse | READER COMMENTARY

Meredith Cohn continues her insightful reporting on opioid and other drug overdoses in Maryland (“Opioid-related deaths falling, but larger epidemic persists,” Nov. 2). Her summary of recommendations from the recent American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence conference in Baltimore is vitally important.

Expanding the use of naloxone, the overdose reversal drug. More affordable treatment providers. Reducing the stigmas around drug use and recovery. Many more addiction health care providers, ranging from peer recovery specialists to psychiatrists. More evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery services.

Yet, additional priorities and funding investments are needed. “Investments” is the key term here as it describes how these services result in reduced worker absenteeism, safe and more law-abiding neighborhoods, decreased public health care costs that affect all of us and more stable drug-free families, congregations and businesses.

I suggest we promote a widespread understanding of the continuum of strategies and services to resolve this epidemic, starting with evidence-based prevention programs through treatment and continuing for support and opportunities for sustained, long-term recovery. Research shows that “just say no” didn’t work and ironically actually increased drug use by young people.

We also know that 30-day, 90-day and sometimes even longer treatment programs may be necessary, but, too often, are not sufficient. Finally, there has been a serious underinvestment in recovery services. As a person in long-term recovery, I know that many cost-effective, community-based programs and efforts are successful in helping people stay sober and lead healthy, productive lives.

Throughout Maryland, there will be significant changes in political leadership and their new departmental health care staff. Perfect timing for a consolidated, bipartisan plan for addressing all aspects of our state’s substance use challenges.

Don Mathis

Certified peer recovery specialist, Voices of Hope, Aberdeen

Board member, Addiction Connections Resource, Fallston

Sign off, candidates

The election is over (at least the voting is). Congratulations to the winners, consolations to the losers. Now please, all of you, TAKE DOWN THE SIGNS!

Frank Baldwin

Bel Air