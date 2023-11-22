For the rich and politicians, homeless are an inconvenient truth | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I was recently in the Aberdeen train station at night and noticed a number of homeless people using the bathroom there, and at least one older woman who looked abandoned and alone. I have seen homeless people in tents in the valleys hugging the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air. I’ve seen homeless people in the Harford Mall for access to the bathrooms there. There are graphic pictures in the media of homelessness on the streets of Philadelphia, San Francisco and Baltimore.

San Francisco cleaned its streets of homeless people before the recent meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. New Delhi cleaned its streets for the G20 summit last month.

So, all governments are embarrassed that there are homeless people on the streets of their countries. Homeless people are removed or relocated out of sight, like they are better off where foreign dignitaries cannot see them. Yet the underlying causes of homelessness like poverty, addictions, mental and physical disabilities, and chronic unemployment are not addressed adequately and consistently to solve the problem.

In the United States, there is a red-blue divide on the question of homelessness with red-state conservatives referring mockingly to liberal policies as being the root causes of homelessness. But across the globe, homelessness is a problem because of lack of affordable housing as much as because of the growing wealth gap between the rich and the poor. Gentrification is an important factor in both liberal and conservative states and cities. Homelessness sows its own vicious cycle when the homeless become undesirable in gentrified neighborhoods as well as in affluent enclaves.

The employed middle class and the rich would rather see the homeless out of sight in exurban hinterlands, but the homeless need to be closer to medical care as well as close to restaurants, malls and other places where they can find food, and places to clean themselves and have access to toilets and other facilities. The homeless, especially women, are also afraid of coming indoors for fear of violence toward them from fellow homeless people who may be housed with them.

Not all of the homeless are drug addicts or alcoholics. Many are able-bodied people who once held paying jobs, lost due to layoffs and following those layoffs if they get sick their medical bills eat up their savings, leaving them unable to afford their rent or mortgage payments. Then they lose their homes.

If they appear disheveled or unshaven, it may be because they have no place to go to wash up or shave. Since they don’t have a permanent address, they find it difficult to apply for medical assistance, which requires a home address. They cannot afford their medications. They are not readily vaccinated and hence become public health threats. Such public health threats will ultimately find victims among the rich and the middle class as happened with COVID-19.

Homelessness is neither a red state nor a blue state problem. It is not merely an urban problem or a Third World problem. It is a universal problem that leads to panhandling as well as to crime, violence against the homeless, and deaths from exposure to the elements.

During the 2020 elections Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for president, suggested a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every American adult over the age of 18, regardless of work status. Every homeless person in America deserves such an income. We need to bring back state mental hospitals where the mentally ill and the addicted can be housed with access to proper care, vaccinations and medicines. Schizophrenia, drug addiction and alcoholism are not cured with tough love.

President Reagan single-handedly exacerbated homelessness by de-institutionalizing the mentally ill and throwing them on the mercy of community mental health clinics. Many of the people released from those institutions were later imprisoned and abused while incarcerated.

I know that Reagan was once given near-God status by Republicans and later Trump has enjoyed fame and recognition for his fascistic and sadistic traits. Yet, the very same government authorities who abandon the homeless to nonprofits and activists put in earnest efforts to make the homeless invisible when VIPs arrive on the scene from across the world.

Where do the homeless go when they’re made to disappear? I don’t know, but they are here in suburbia and small towns, among the rural folks and among the urban swaggerers. They are growing in number as the billionaire class grows in number, as wars sprout across the globe and America hemorrhages money into those wars. The homeless multiply and tell us we have governments across this country, red and blue, with authorities befuddled about solutions. Homeless shelters can provide interim housing and do not lead to increased crime as neighbors can vouchsafe.

As I wrote at the beginning, the homeless are here in the Harford Mall, in the Aberdeen train station and on the Ma & Pa Trail. It may not be big, but we have a homelessness problem in Harford County.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air