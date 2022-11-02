Marylanders should seize opportunity to elect first female state comptroller | READER COMMENTARY

A famous person once said, ”You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Brooke Lierman is the change agent we have been waiting for. Election season is upon us and we have the opportunity to elect the first woman ever as comptroller of the State of Maryland.

The comptroller’s post is one of the three most important positions in Maryland state government. The comptroller serves as the elected chief financial officer of the state, with the governor and the state treasurer.

As comptroller, Brooke will be an independent voice for Marylanders with the vision and leadership qualities to be a great fiscal steward for all Marylanders. We the taxpayers of Harford County are in need of government transparency, waste and fraud prevention, innovative ways to support and expand small businesses and entrepreneurs, and improve job growth.

Brooke is an advocate of world-class public schools for every community, protection of our delicate environment and combating climate change. She has been one of the most effective members of the General Assembly for two elected terms, with her bills earning bipartisan support from state and local leaders.

I support Brooke because she delivers and is a coalition builder. She has raised the kind of excitement, trust and encouragement throughout Maryland that hasn’t been seen in years. She is an accomplished Maryland attorney supported by Peter Franchot and endorsed by The Baltimore Sun, the Afro, the Caucus of African American Leaders of Annapolis and the Eastern Shore, and educators statewide. We are asking for your vote for an outstanding and extraordinary candidate.

Lawrence Diggs

Bel Air

Cassilly demonstrates courage for position on school locker rooms

I’ve read the article in the Oct. 26 Aegis as well as the cartoon supporting the Harford County school board’s position regarding students identifying themselves as transgender or gender different, etc. I want to thank Bob Cassilly for having the courage to address this issue.

Most politicians try to stay off the radar, especially in the final days prior to Election Day. Mr. Cassilly demonstrates that he has a position on the issues that are important to his constituents and has the courage to do something about them. It’s no wonder he has continued to be successful in public office.

I wish Mr. Cassilly good health. The citizens of Harford County need him. He has a lot of work to do.

JoAnn Lingner

Havre de Grace

Democrats’ mailers garner resident’s support for Republican candidate

Thanks to the Maryland Democratic Senate Caucus Committee for the three, supersized postcards they sent me recently regarding Christian Miele [candidate for state Senate District 34].

In two of the ads, Miele’s opponent wasn’t even mentioned; and in the ad where she [Mary-Dulany James] was mentioned, the focus was only on abortion. Considering that Maryland Democrats sponsored bills in both the House and Senate advocating both full-term and perinatal (after-birth) abortions during the last session, that’s a non-starter for me. Abortion is murder. Claiming it’s about a woman’s choice is at best disingenuous. The only “choice” being made is to kill a living human being.

So, I’m convinced: Miele gets my vote in November.

Of course, as much as MDSCC focused on him in their ads, I guess they’re supporting him, too. Either that or they’re afraid their candidate can’t beat him.

Again, thanks for the info. GO CHRISTIAN MIELE!

John Wolfe

Bel Air

Harris, other leaders who met with Trump should be investigated

Regarding the article in the Friday, Oct. 28 Aegis, “Harris, Mizeur Spar over Jan. 6, abortion.” In reference to the Jan. 6, 2021, activities at the Capitol, Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris has maintained that it was not an insurrection. He stated that “An insurrection involves weapons. The only weapons were held by the police.”

Apparently, Rep. Harris is under the erroneous impression that only guns are considered weapons. He must not have watched the footage of Jan. 6.

If he had, he would have seen barriers picked up and wielded by the insurrectionists to attack police officers. He would have seen police officers assaulted with bear mace and pepper spray. He would have seen police officers struck by flagpoles. He would have seen police officers stomped and trampled. He would have seen a door in the Capitol used as a weapon when an officer was being crushed by it. Face shields and body shields were removed from police officers and used to throttle those officers.

So, Rep. Harris, by your own words, it was an insurrection because it did involve weapons. The behaviors at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were not “a protest gone awry.”

Furthermore, you and the other members of Congress who gathered with then-President Donald Trump in December 2020 were not there to be honored as “a son of immigrants.” They were there to support Trump’s delusional, big lie that the election had been stolen. They were there to keep Trump in office by any insidious means. They were there to undermine the democracy of the United States.

Each member of Congress who attended those December meetings needs to be interviewed under subpoena and investigated to determine whether they should be allowed to hold any public office now or in the future.

MaryLee A. Stritch

Abingdon