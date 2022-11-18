Disappointed in Harford County residents who voted for Cox | READER COMMENTARY

I am very disappointed at the number of Harford Countians who voted for Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox just because he had an R beside his name. [Cox is] the very same person who wanted to impeach Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. See you at the polls in 2024.

Roger L. Kegley

Abingdon

Stop the name calling

I often read the Open Forum section of The Aegis. Most writers submit valid professional arguments. But, there are some who believe their position is the only correct position. Can The Aegis discourage those that need to resort to insults and name calling rather than defend their position with facts?

In society, it is often necessary to yield to the greater good. No one is influenced to change their position by someone who insults them. Maryland is a blue state. So, I suspect that those who disagree are not all uneducated, bible-thumping, power-hungry Republicans.

JoAnn Lingner

Havre de Grace