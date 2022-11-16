Thanks to supporters of the Harford County Veterans Resource Fair | READER COMMENTARY

On behalf of the Harford County James V. “Capt’n Jim” Commission on Veterans Affairs, I want to thank the more than 300 participants and nearly 30 organizations for attending the Harford County Veterans Fair on Nov. 12.

The resource fair brought representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration Baltimore Regional Office, VA Maryland Health Care System, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, Veteran Readiness and Employment, VFW, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Maryland Department of Labor, VA Vet Center, Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, Susquehanna Workforce Network, Aberdeen Lionesses, Harford County Public Library; and many other county, state and federal agencies under one roof to provide experts, services and information to veterans and their families.

Advertisement

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Maj. Gen. Robert L. Edmonson II, senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground and 17th commanding general of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, were the guest speakers. They, along with Frank King, Susquehanna Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, presented the awards for the school children’s Veteran Poster and Essay contest.

The 2022 Resource Fair was possible because of support from the Glassman administration, the work of the Veterans Commission Resource Fair Committee and the Harford County Governmental and Community Relations Office.

Advertisement

Bob Brown

Chairperson, James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan Commission on Veterans Affairs for Harford County