APG’s fulfillment to honor those who served, on Veterans Day and every day | READER COMMENTARY

From the earliest days of the American experience, millions of dedicated patriots have answered the call to serve, taking on the sacred oath to defend and preserve our nation’s ideals of liberty and democracy.

These brave men and women represent the best of us. They have come from all different walks of life and have different backgrounds, cultures and socioeconomic statuses. But when they come together and wear the cloth of the nation, they collectively represent the values that make America the greatest country in the world.

Nov. 11 is recognized as Veterans Day each year.

We, as a nation, have a sacred obligation to not only prepare and equip our service members when we send them into harm’s way, but also to care for them and their families when they return home or leave the service. For our country’s nearly 19 million veterans, that means ensuring they have access to the support and resources they deserve. Our veterans have earned a future with opportunity and dignity.

As a current service member and a child of a proud Vietnam veteran, honoring those who answer the call of duty has always been tradition for me.

Originally known as ‘Armistice Day,’ Nov. 11 commemorated the formal end of World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Following World War II and the Korean War, and at the urging of major U.S. veterans organizations, Armistice Day was officially renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

The federal holiday calls upon the U.S. flag to be displayed on all government buildings and invites Americans to observe the day in schools, churches or other suitable places with appropriate ceremonies and commemorations. Truly a celebratory day to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

On Veterans Day, we honor those who have given so much to protect our freedoms and the freedoms of others around the globe. While we can never fully repay the debt owed to these heroes, we can honor their service by offering them the support and recognition they deserve.

If you have not yet met one or were unaware, America’s veterans are extremely proud of their military service to our country. They are dignified and resilient, often able to find humor and positivity in hardship.

Unfortunately, too many of our veterans still carry the scars from their service — both visible and invisible. Therefore, the mental and physical well-being of our service members, civilians and veterans is of the utmost importance to the Army and to those of us at Aberdeen Proving Ground. APG is a “People First” organization, and we prove it every single day.

As Harford County’s largest employer, APG recognizes its responsibility as an essential piece of the region. With a diverse workforce of more than 21,000 employees, many of APG’s employees are veterans themselves — continuing their service as civilians. From their invaluable experience and expertise to their dedication and commitment, APG’s veteran workforce is not only a great strength to the Army, but an integral part of society and our local community.

I’ve been inspired by the soldiers, civilians, families and veterans of APG. They’ve shown incredible resolve and resilience to ensure we continue to meet our mission and always put our people first.

I am equally grateful to be surrounded by such strong, dedicated families here in Harford and Cecil Counties and the surrounding area. This installation has endured and thrived for the past 105 years in large part because of the patriotism, trust and awareness of the good people directly outside of our gates. Thank you for your enduring commitment to APG, our Army and our nation’s veterans.

On Nov. 11, I ask you to show your support again and reach out to a veteran in your community. Thank them for their service and tell them how valued they still are. Share a friendly talk or a meal together. And remember to also thank those who provide support to veterans in our community, including their families.

On behalf of our entire installation and a grateful nation, we offer our gratitude to our military veterans. Have a wonderful Veterans Day!

Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II

Senior Commander, Aberdeen Proving Ground

Commanding General, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command