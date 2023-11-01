A look at the Bel Air candidates and how they pass muster | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Bel Air town election is approaching, folks. On Nov. 7, we will be asked to select from among four individuals who are vying to fill the three open seats on the Board of Town Commissioners.

There are three names you need to remember: Steve Chizmar, Jim Rutledge and Jake Taylor. These three are distinct individuals with different perspectives but a common focus on smart growth for the town. Together, they will help chart the way for Bel Air’s future. Learn more about them, visit their respective site pages and you will find they are most qualified for the task.

The fourth candidate, Erin Hughes, is running for reelection and is looking at one more bite of the apple to ensure projects keep moving. Yet, Hughes has been part of the problem from Day One and it is doubtful that her input on the board would be anything but a continuing disaster.

Commissioner Hughes got her feet wet by stomping in a pretty big puddle with the ShopRite expansion. That water became murky, and the project is still being contested.

Add to that the Hickory Flats calamity — big-city desires in a small town.

With additional four-story structures waiting to be built next to single-family homes and other projects meant to bring small-town Bel Air wildly into the future, you’ve got everyone swimming and splashing in the deep end of the pool. Bel Air itself will drown with this haphazard flailing about and nothing but stuffed pockets in the swimming trunks of a few will result. We need a few new lifeguards.

Chizmar, Rutledge and Taylor are each committed to smart growth, public involvement and responsible leadership. They will need strong input from residents as they maneuver the challenges. They will also need to form a strong bond with business as they work to ensure smart growth at a critical time in Bel Air’s history.

For more than a year now, there has been a major disconnect between town leadership and residents of the town. The commissioners have avoided working with those who voted them in, and with this election, a new approach is possible. There is a big difference between growing economic activity and opportunity as opposed to blindly ramping up population in the name of growth.

Growth and development surely must happen if a town is to survive. But the number of variance-heavy projects lined up is staggering. New leadership will bring a commitment to preserve what is possible, build what is needed, and analyze it all with respect to what has gone on before.

History and small-town charm have held up well in Bel Air. The close-knit community where I reside in town, historically known as Ingleside, has a rich architectural history, and an interesting mix of people who have lived here. While some communities may need HOAs (homeowner associations), there are no rules, expectations or obligations here on Broadway.

Instead, we have a block of residents (and some more on Webster, quite a few on McCormick, and even more down the street and around the block) who respect each other, look out for each other and otherwise live in a neighborly fashion. We plant gardens, walk our dogs and raise our kids here.

What I find so remarkable is that this has been going on for generations, as far back as the mid-1920s, when Ingleside was developed. And the same can be said for many of the communities in Bel Air.

Family after family. Small-town charm.

Coming into November’s election, Hughes opines that her opponents are ”pretty dead set against any sort of growth.” This statement is false and shows plainly that she fails to listen to or understand the views and opinions of her opponents. A small town that thrives is a small town that adapts to the times while respecting and preserving the past.

Remember the Great Bel Air Makeover? Didn’t happen. That was the one I suggested in an article last year proclaiming an architectural redo of the town was in the works. The Bel Air Makeover Project was a tall tale told by yours truly illustrating the agenda-driven actions being taken by our leaders.

The real makeover project began with the last town election when our current slate of town leaders posited that in order to meet the future, we must minimize the past. During their tenure, Kevin Bianca, Donna Kahoe, Mary Chance and Hughes have continued their charade of caring and with the election so close, time is about up.

Look, no slight to developers. Craig Ward has done a lot for the town and his voice has surely earned respect. The Klein family has certainly done a lot for the community and is poised to make an even more significant impact. Developers, business entrepreneurs big and small, movers and shakers in the professional arena all have a place at the table. The issue here is, who is sitting at the head of the table?

The candidates will be taking a hard look at Bel Air’s Comprehensive Plan, our Adequate Public Facilities Act and redirecting our Planning Commission and other government entities to focus on smarter growth.

Chizmar, Rutledge and Taylor are committed to bringing a new, holistic approach to an old dream. That old dream, Bel Air’s small-town charm, is at the heart of this election. The only way we retain the charm is to ensure we have competence at the table.

Yes, time is about up. Steve Chizmer, Jim Rutledge and Jake Taylor have filed for each of the three vacant seats for town commissioner. These three candidates want your vote and we should let them have at it. That last candidate, Hughes, is one of the current problems, so the math is simple.

Patrick Wallis

Bel Air