Handicapped parking mishap mishandled | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing this letter to let your readers know what a simple mistake can cost and, hopefully, prevent others from experiencing the misery that my wife and I endured.

My wife and I went to the ShopRite store in the Festival Center for our grocery shopping on Feb. 2. I parked the car as close to the store as I could because my wife has osteoarthritis and must walk, painfully, with a cane. The spot we found was marked for handicapped persons. My wife is legally registered as handicapped and we have a card to that effect that we normally hang from the rear-view mirror when parking in such a spot. Unfortunately, we both forgot to hang the sign.

After we finished the shopping and exited the store to go home, I looked for the car where it was parked, but no car. I looked around the parking lot but found nothing. It was getting cold and dark.

I went inside and spoke with a ShopRite employee about our dilemma. She explained that the owner of the shopping center, a company in Virginia, apparently called a local towing company in Aberdeen, Carriers, Inc., to tow our car. I called the company, whose owner explained that our car was sitting on his lot, but since he was closing for the evening, we would have to wait until the next day to pay the costs and pick up the car.

The next day, after paying $385 for the towing and storage overnight, I went to the local Maryland State Police barracks and explained this situation to a trooper who was on duty. He indicated that the problem was mishandled. The proper way to handle a car improperly in a handicapped area is to call the local police, who will place a summons on the car windshield and the owner will have to pay a fine.

I am now seeking the return of the $385 I paid to Carriers, and a reasonable extra amount to pay for the inconvenience of having to search a parking lot for my car in the dark and cold, and the inconvenience of having no car for certain duties the next day.

Louis Storm

Bel Air