Former Bel Air High football players check in on 98-year-old coach | READER COMMENTARY

A few weeks back, a genuine act of pure caring and kindness flew under the radar of most, but it warmed the heart of this old coach.

Upon learning that their old high school football coach, now 98 years old, was residing in the assisted living facility at Lorien Bel Air, a group of former Bel Air High School football players, spearheaded by Keith Watson ( Class of 1980), arranged to visit their former mentor, with crabcake lunches for all in tow.

Even though 40-plus years had passed since coach and players engaged on the gridiron, it seemed like only yesterday. Laughter and smiles filled the meeting room, as the now middle-aged men cut up and joked like they were proudly donning the blue and white as teens again. It certainly brought a smile to the coach’s face hearing of the families and professional successes of his former charges.

I am that coach and there aren’t enough words to express my fondness and appreciation for these five men, all of whom have become outstanding members of the community and shining products of Bel Air High School.

To borrow a quote from Coach Norman Dale, in the final scene of the iconic sports movie “Hoosiers,” “I love you guys.”

A. Donald Fassett

Bel Air