Approval of a warehouse moratorium bill in Harford County is ‘long overdue’ | READER COMMENTARY

I attended the March 14 County Council meeting to remind council members that residents throughout Harford County, not just Abingdon, remain firmly opposed to the Abingdon Business Park.

We have been protesting and expressing our concerns about the project since January 2019, when the first development notice showed up, nearly obscured by the brush along Abingdon Road. Now a similar ill-advised project is disrupting the lives of the Perryman Peninsula residents.

Why is Harford County allowing the insanity to continue apparently without any regard for the opinions of the citizens whose lives will be severely and irreparably impacted by such projects? Why hasn’t a warehouse moratorium bill like Bill 23-005 been put into effect in the past to protect the quality of life of the citizens of Harford County?

The Abingdon Woods property had its zoning changed from residential to commercial/industrial in 1982. Harford County Planning/Zoning knew this. Yet, they approved residential developments near the property beginning with Philadelphia Station in 1988. Abingdon Reserve, Pomeroy Manor, Autumn Run and Medley Estates developments were approved in quick succession.

None of the prospective homeowners in these developments were notified that their homes would be adjacent to or within a half-mile radius of a commercial/industrial property. There is no doubt that the property values of homes in these developments will plummet.

The Abingdon Woods property is in the middle of residential developments. It is adjacent to Old Post Elementary School and the historic St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and parsonage. Mega-million-square-foot distribution centers should not be allowed in residential areas.

The nonstop caravan of tractor trailers 24/7 will constantly expose area residents, students at Old Post Elementary and parishioners at St Francis de Sales to carcinogenic diesel fuel particulates. The traffic along Routes 24, 924, 7 and Abingdon Road will get worse; it is already horrendous.

The non-tidal wetlands, the Ha-Ha Branch, Otter Point Creek, the Bush River and Chesapeake Bay watersheds are in eminent danger of additional pollution from the millions of square feet of impervious surfaces that the Abingdon Business Park will create.

In 1982, when the zoning for Abingdon Woods was changed from residential, no such monstrosities as 2.4-million-square-foot warehouses existed anywhere, let alone smack-dab in the middle of residential developments and in areas that are environmentally significant and endangered. In fact, prior to 2000, the average size of a warehouse in the U.S. was 10,000 square feet — and 25,000 square feet was considered to be a large warehouse.

Today, warehouses are considered to be medium if they measure between 50,000 and 100,000 square feet. Large warehouses measure greater than 100,000 square feet. There is no separate designation for mega-million-square-foot warehouses. It seems ridiculous to simply include them in the large category. Ginormous might be a more accurate adjective to describe them.

Last year, another warehouse moratorium, Bill 22-003, seemed like it was being supported by the County Council. Then the previous county executive vetoed it, and the County Council backed down and chose not to override the veto.

This time around, County Executive Bob Cassilly supports moratorium bill 23-005. It is imperative that the County Council likewise support at least a six-month warehouse moratorium.

Please don’t back down. Listen to your constituents. Such a bill is long overdue.

MaryLee A. Stritch

Abingdon