Delivering for America and Havre de Grace | COMMENTARY

I began my postal career at 18 years old in 2003 as a rural carrier in Baldwin. One year later, I accepted my first career position as a city letter carrier in Havre de Grace. I immediately felt like part of the family and fell in love with this historical city — from the art galleries, antique shops and small-town boutiques to some of the best restaurants in the area.

I then moved to Cecil County from 2007 until my return as supervisor in 2013. As of February, I am grateful to be the newly appointed postmaster of Havre de Grace.

Nothing compares to Havre de Grace. I live in neighboring Aberdeen with my husband, two kids and a slew of fur babies. My kids have grown up coming to the “Dragon Park” (Tydings Park Playground) and walking the beautiful promenade to Bomboy’s Homemade Ice Cream.

As you know, there is no place quite like Havre De Grace. The people are honest, hard-working and community-oriented in such a way that attracted us as a place to live and work. I am excited to begin this new adventure and hope to provide this community with the best service in delivery and customer service that can be offered.

I have seen firsthand the role the U.S. Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.

About two years ago, the postal service published an ambitious but achievable 10-year strategic plan, Delivering for America. The plan established a path to building a postal service that is financially strong and consistently delivers on-time for the American public.

In the short time since the launch of our 10-year plan, and under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, we are making great progress on its four key pillars: investing in our people, modernizing our network, providing service excellence and creating financial sustainability.

Our actions are leading to concrete results. We had exceptionally positive holiday seasons in 2021 and 2022. We successfully delivered more than 680 million COVID-19 test kits to the American public during the past two winters.

In the 2022 midterm elections, we delivered 54.4 million ballots from voters to election officials in an average of under two days. And USPS installed a total of 249 new processing machines as part of a $40 billion investment in the postal network. With these new machines, we can now process 60 million packages a day.

Additionally, we are focused on making USPS a great place to work, creating career pathways and opportunities for our employees.

All of this in service of delivering mail and packages to more than 161 million addresses across our nation every day.

On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the postal service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.

Tiffany Lurz

Postmaster, Havre de Grace